JUST IN: Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape

Former preschool teacher, Amber-Lee Hughes, who confessed to drowning her ex-partner’s four-year-old daughter, has been convicted of rape and murder.

On Thursday, Hughes appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where Judge Richard Mkhabela delivered the verdict.

Hughes was arrested in 2023 in connection with the death of her stepdaughter, Nada-Jane Challita.

She faced two counts of rape and one count of murder.

The four-year-old girl was drowned in a bathtub inside the apartment Hughes shared with her father, Elie Chalita.

Although Hughes initially pleaded not guilty and maintained her innocence throughout most of the trial, she later admitted to killing Nada-Jane following an emotionally charged dispute with Chalita over his infidelity.

Hughes told the court she had been suffering from borderline personality disorder at the time but insisted she was fully aware of her actions.

She also described multiple failed suicide attempts after the incident.

The accused, however, denied the rape charges, claiming she had no knowledge of those allegations.

Judge finds Amber-Lee Hughes guilty of murder

During proceedings, Mkhabela stated that Hughes’ admission made it unnecessary to review the evidence presented on whether the child’s drowning had been accidental.

“The accused’s latest admissions… is an admission that she drowned the deceased by sitting on top of her and further that the drowning caused the deceased’s death.”

Mkhabela noted that Hughes’ “belated admission is incongruent with the scientific and medical evidence” presented by forensic pathologist Dr. Hestelle Van Stadan, who conducted the post-mortem examination.

“The said admissions meet all the elements of murder,” he added.

The judge highlighted Hughes’ continued denial of the rape charges before ultimately finding her guilty on two counts, one each for rape and murder.

Following the verdict, Hughes’ lawyer, Marius Bouwer, requested a postponement to allow the defence time to prepare for sentencing proceedings.

State prosecutor Rolene Barnard confirmed an agreement on a sentencing date and explained that the defence was still awaiting a report from a social worker.

“May I request that we set a specific date for the reports so they can be furnished to the state and the court before?” Barnard told the judge.

She further indicated plans to submit a victim-impact report and present expert evidence.

“I will lead oral evidence,” Barnard said.

Judge Mkhabela postponed the case to 27 October for sentencing.