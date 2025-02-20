DA’s Msimanga accuses Lesufi of ‘misleading’ Gauteng residents

Before Lesufi gives his state of the province adrress, the DA listed things it would like to see prioritised.

DA’s leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga at lnkululeko House in Johannesburg, 20 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

With Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufu on Monday presenting the state of the province address (Sopa), the DA has tabled an alternative Sopa – promising to grow the economy, boost investor confidence, fight crime and address illegal mining, should it take over the reins.

This, as Lesufi’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga on Thursday took an unprecedented step of reassuring Gauteng residents that Sopa would be delivered as scheduled, dismissing any correlation between “what happened in the National Assembly around the issue of the budget and Sopa”.

The country’s budget was this week unexpectedly postponed to March 12, due to the two biggest political parties in the GNU – the DA and the ANC – disagreeing over raising value-added tax (VAT), causing the rand and government bonds to fall.

Addressing a media briefing at the DA headquarters in Johannesburg, DA provincial leader and MPL Solly Msimanga said residents “have endured the pain of empty promises, failed service delivery and false proclamations under the leadership of the Premier Panyaza Lesufi”.

“His populist strategy has misled the residents, who were made to believe that under his leadership of the government of provincial unity, strides were going to be made to improve their lives.

“His administration does not appear to be prepared with solutions for the major challenges Gauteng faces.

“These include a severe water crisis, overcrowded schools and hospitals not able to provide surgeries or cancer treatment for patients in need.

ALSO READ: Lesufi and Duma lose grip as ANC reshapes provincial leadership

“Every year that Lesufi has delivered a Sopa, he has boasted and made bold promises about improving the living conditions of residents through the creation of employment opportunities, growing the economy, fixing the infrastructure, providing social welfare services, quality education and healthcare services and fighting crime,” said Msimanga.

He said the Gauteng economy is “suffering and investors are not comfortable investing in it, due to numerous challenges that Lesufi’s government has failed to address”.

“He has promised to clamp down on corruption and crime, so that the economy can grow. Yet, he refuses to release crucial reports that would implicate officials and politicians involved in maladministration and corruption,” he added.

Msimanga claims the DA in Gauteng has “a tangible solution to help grow our economy and boost investor confidence”.

“We would address the pressing matters that potential investors complain about: crime, corruption and crumbling infrastructure.

“A DA government will immediately clamp down on corruption, by making all forensic investigations public and implementing all the recommendations.

“Whistleblowers will be provided with proper protection.

“Crime and improved service delivery, will be intensely prioritised.

“By doing so, investor confidence will be boosted.

“Only then, will there be more job opportunities for the residents of this province.

ALSO READ: Stench over uncleaned portable toilets in Ekurhuleni gets worse

“A DA government will conduct regular lifestyle audits and make the results of the audit public.

“Only officials and MECs fit for duty, will be appointed.

“By doing so, Gauteng residents will receive the service delivery they deserve.”

He said despite a promise to focus on special economic zones (SEZ) and the revitalisation of industrial parks, “this became another empty promise, as many SEZs are not operating properly”.

“Last month, the DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development, Nazley Sharif, conducted oversight inspections of different industrial parks in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Orlando, Pennyville and Dobsonville.

“We discovered that the industrial parks have turned into junk yards and a haven for criminal elements – due to a lack of proper and regular maintenance.

“Some of these units have been hijacked by elements, illegally demanding rentals.

“Despite that, the Department of Economic Development spent more than R134 million between 2015 and 2018, in maintaining the industrial parks in Gauteng.”

Gauteng township businesses were “struggling to survive and compete in the market, due to the failure of the Township Economy Development Act, which was meant to facilitate and promote inclusive economic growth”.

“This was the reason why the DA supported the Act.

“But the Act failed to deliver on its mandate and is currently under review,” he added.

NOW READ: DA demands answers from Lesufi over R500m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital scandal