‘Painful Good Friday’: One Limpopo conjoined twin dies after separation surgery

The twins were separated during a complex surgical procedure last month.

One of the conjoined twins successfully separated at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital in Polokwane has died, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba confirmed on Friday, 3 April 2026.

The twin boys were born on 28 January joined at the abdomen.

They were separated during a complex surgical procedure on 17 March 2026.

Although doctors initially reported the operation as a success, signs of infection developed after the surgery.

One of Limpopo conjoined twins die

Speaking during a media briefing, Ramathuba indicated that one of the infants died after developing sepsis, which led to multiple organ failure.

“It is supposed to be a Good Friday, but it’s not a good one for us. It is indeed a painful and sad one.

“You would note that we were looking forward to our babies to grow and we were going to be there for them to make sure that they become men and who would be successful in life,” she said.

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She explained that the period following surgery is particularly dangerous for newborns, who are highly susceptible to infection.

“Most of our neonates succumbed to death as a result of sepsis.

“Every post-op, the first two weeks are very critical, especially when it comes to caring with the risk of infections, even for us as adults,” Ramathuba told reporters.

Watch the briefing below:

‘We didn’t win’

According to the premier, there had been signs that the twins were recovering well in the weeks after surgery.

However, the situation deteriorated rapidly in recent days.

“The baby tried to recover and we thought we are out of danger because after two and a half weeks we thought we are out of danger and we were confident.

“Unfortunately, the past two days, the conditions just changed and last night the conditions changed to the worse.”

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Paediatric surgeon Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo said the medical team had acted swiftly when the infection was detected, taking both infants back to theatre for further examination.

“It was so bad that we felt maybe something is not right inside; we need to go back to theatre.

“So we went back to the theatre, checked, and we were happy that all the babies were fine.

“We came back from theatre to continue fighting this infection. We won with one, but with the other one we didn’t win,” he said.

Surviving twin showing signs of recovery

The second twin is stable and improving.

Ramathuba confirmed that the baby is no longer on ventilation and is breathing independently.

“Twin B is breathing on his own, he’s playing,” she said, adding that the children’s mother is receiving support during this difficult time.

Processes to determine the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death will be initiated, the premier revealed.

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A forensic autopsy will be conducted, and a review will assess whether any medical protocols may have been compromised.

“We must start with the process of really checking what could have been-if it’s us on our side who dropped the ball.

“From a layman’s perspective, one might question whether, post-op, with that whole hype and excitement, did somebody sneak in with an infection and infect the babies.

“That is also possible. It could have happened. Human beings are human beings. At that moment, everyone was very excited.”

Grief among medical staff

The loss has taken an emotional toll on the healthcare workers involved in the case, according to Ramathuba.

“Sometimes, we leave things in the hands of God. We believe that God knows why this has happened. He has got all the answers.

“Ours is to continue to pray and to praise him even during this difficult time and ask him for that divine intervention, especially to the team. I can see that the team is very depressed.”

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