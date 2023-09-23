Grade 11 pupils’ squabble ends in murder

A teen stabbed his fellow classmate at a tuckshop during a heated argument.

A high school pupil has been apprehended in connection with the murder of his fellow 17-year-old classmate.

The accused will set to make his first court appearance at the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on next Tuesday, 26 September, as the community grapples with the devastating loss.

Fatally stabbed

The incident unfolded around 8pm on Thursday, 20 September, at a local tuck shop in Galakwena village, Tinmyne Poling area.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the two grade 11 boys engaged in a heated argument, which took a deadly turn.

Allegedly, the suspect brandished a sharp object during the altercation and fatally stabbed the victim in the upper body before fleeing the scene.

“The victim, identified as 17-year-old Eliya Phago, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. Phago was a grade 11 learner at Rakodubana High School in Bokwidi Village, making the incident all the more heart-wrenching,” Malesela said.

Malesela told that local authorities were swiftly informed of the incident, prompting an immediate manhunt for the suspect.

“On 21 September 2023, the suspect was handed over to the police by his family, leading to his subsequent arrest. The involvement of a probation officer was initiated in the legal process,” he confirmed.

The police’s investigative efforts are ongoing, and Malesela said they are working to uncover more details surrounding the heartbreaking event.

He said that they acknowledged that the community was mourning the loss of the young life and was awaiting justice to be served in the coming court proceedings.

‘Bullying is unacceptable’

In response to the tragic incident, Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe condemned the act in the strongest terms.

She emphasised that bullying, whether at school or in any other setting, was unequivocally unacceptable.

Hadebe called for learners to find non-violent ways to resolve their disagreements, underlining the importance of peaceful conflict resolution.