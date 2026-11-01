Two women killed in four-vehicle N1 crash near Modimolle as northbound road closed

Read the latest on injuries, detours and road closures.

Two women died and several other people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles on the N1 near Modimolle on Sunday.

Transport Departmental spokesperson Tshifhiwa Dali confirmed that the two women were declared dead at the scene.

He then described the condition of the other victims.

“Three people were seriously injured, two males and one female, while one male was critically injured and is awaiting airlifting by helicopter,” Dali stated.

“One female also sustained minor injuries,” he added.

What caused the head-on collisions

Dali said the crash happened on the N1 just before the Modimolle off-ramp. It involved three vehicles and an SUV.

“According to preliminary reports, the accident was caused by a head-on collision between a Toyota 7-seater SUV and a Kia sedan,” Dali explained.

Other drivers then tried to avoid the wreckage, which led to a second crash.

“A second head-on collision then occurred as other vehicles attempted to avoid the first accident, involving a Kia Picanto and an Audi,” Dali noted.

N1 north closed and detours in place

Emergency teams were still working at the scene, and Dali said all stakeholders were managing the situation.

“As a result, the N1 North has been closed from the Kranskop Toll Plaza, with traffic being diverted via the R33 through Modimolle town to join the R101,” Dali said.

He urged drivers to take extra care in the area.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, follow diversion signs, and expect delays in the area,” Dali cautioned.

“Further updates will be provided as they become available,” Dali added.