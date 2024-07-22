Mpumalanga speaker accused of assaulting Ndebele chief at Mandela Day event

A Mpumalanga speaker is in hot water for allegedly assaulting a well-known Ndebele traditional leader during a Mandela Day event held recently in Kriel near Emalahleni.

It is alleged that Emalahleni local municipality council speaker Mduduzi “Mswati” Nkosi assaulted Tony Mahlangu, an AmaNdebele chief of the Nzunza clan at the event organised by Glencore.

It was attended by traditional leaders, community members and Emalahleni municipality officials.

Mahlangu told The Citizen that Nkosi had assaulted him and grabbed him by his private parts.

“The news you heard is true, the speaker assaulted me. I am very shocked about what happened. The incident occurred after my delegation phoned and informed me that the speaker Speaker ‘manhandled me’ says chief had already started addressing the crowd and talking about something that needed clarification. So I decided to go there to correct him.

“When I arrived, I raised my hand and wanted to be given a chance to talk. Instead of listening to what I wanted to say, he approached me, manhandled me and grabbed my private parts. That’s when his people and my team separated us and I took my team and left,” he said.

Mahlangu said he was shocked to see a government official who was younger than him manhandling him in front of his people. He said a case of assault was opened at the Kriel police station after his legal team had advised him to do so. Mahlangu said he had already approached the provincial office of the ANC to report the speaker’s conduct.

Nkosi denies allegations of assault

Nkosi initially did not want to comment about the allegations levelled against him and referred questions to the mining firm that had organised the event. But after a few minutes, he sent a WhatsApp voice note denying the allegations.

“What I can say to you is that I was sworn in to protect the public and respect the constitution of the country. I am the kind of person who does not retaliate even if I am provoked or called names.

“It is not true that I beat him because I was on the podium when he arrived and I did not go near him and didn’t see anyone beating him,” said Nkosi.

He said he was not sure if a case was opened against him but added that he was waiting for law enforcement agencies to contact him so he could be given a chance to tell his side of the story.

But he said he believed that the people who were in a good position to comment were his VIP protectors.

“No-one can come close to me because of the protectors who are always making sure I am safe. If you know where the case is, please tell them to come and talk to me, I will cooperate.”

Mahlangu allegedly interrups government events

A source who did not want to be named said it was not the first time that Mahlangu had interrupted government events being held around Emalahleni and surrounding areas.

He said at one event, Mahlangu “went on stage, took the microphone and started talking while the traditional leaders were already represented by Contralesa president Chief Mathupa Mokoena”.

