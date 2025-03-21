Mortuary vehicle crashes after retrieving body from hospital, driver and family member killed

The other deceased was found outside the vehicle, next to a big fallen tree.

A family in Springs will tragically now have to prepare for two funerals following an accident involving a mortuary vehicle on Thursday.

According to Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, at about 4pm on Thursday, the EMPD Springs officers attended to the accident that claimed the lives of two people on Clydesdale Road in Springs.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a mortuary vehicle that was carrying a deceased burned with the driver still inside.

Mortuary vehicle crash

The other deceased was found outside the mortuary vehicle, next to a big fallen tree. The paramedics declared the two people deceased on the spot, which is the driver and the passenger.

“It is alleged that the mortuary vehicle came from fetching the body at the hospital, and it was asked by the passenger, which was the family of the deceased, to pass through where the deceased passed away in order to take his spirit,” said Dlamini.

“That was when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. All the necessary stakeholders were summoned.”

Road safety campaign

On Thursday, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy launched the March to May road safety campaign on, urging motorists to stay alert on the road.

Over the next six weeks, the department will meet with faith-based leaders to support safe and appropriate travel arrangements to big events over the Easter weekend.

The department also identified the most critical routes across the country that require additional resources and more focused monitoring during this period.

These include

The N4 Nelspruit

Mankweng (R71)

Libode on the N2, Mthatha’s R61

Parys (FS), R54

Harrismith and the N3

KwaDukuza, N2 in KZN

N4 Middleburg in Mpumalanga

Nongoma, R66 in KZN

“Our Theme for this campaign is, ‘It begins with Me’. We chose this theme because driver and pedestrian behaviour is responsible for 87% of road accidents and fatalities in our country. And so, reducing road fatalities and accidents is the responsibility of each of us.”

