N6 accident: Devastating bus and heavy motor vehicle collision leaves 10 dead

A catastrophic collision between a bus and a heavy motor vehicle on the N6 highway has resulted in 10 fatalities and left more than 31 people injured.

The crash occurred approximately 15 kilometres south of Reddersburg, on the route towards Smithfield, causing immediate and extensive disruption to transportation in the area on Wednesday morning.

Emergency response and N6 accident details

Sipho Towa, Chairperson of the Free State Road Incident Management System (RIMS) and District Manager of EMS Communications, confirmed the gravity of the incident.

“It is still early to determine the exact cause of the accident,” Towa told The Citizen.

“The majority of fatalities were adult females, with one minor among the deceased. The road to recovery is almost complete. We have transported seven patients to various hospitals for moderate and serious injuries.”

Towa said that emergency services were activated at 3:50 in the morning, responding rapidly to the devastating collision.

“Emergency services and law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene,” Towa said.

Initially, the fatality count was estimated at five, but it dramatically increased to 10 as the full extent of the tragedy became apparent.

Traffic disruption and alternate routes

The accident has precipitated a total road closure, forcing significant traffic rerouting.

Towa provided detailed alternative routes for stranded travellers. Vehicles departing from Reddersburg must now divert via the R717 towards Edenburg, covering a 27-kilometre detour.

From Edenburg, drivers are instructed to take the N1 to Springfontein, a 69.5-kilometre stretch, and then proceed on the R715 to Smithfield, ultimately reconnecting with the N6 after travelling an additional 103 kilometres.

Travellers originating from Smithfield have been advised to take the R715 to Springfontein and then the N1 to Bloemfontein, a 140-kilometre alternative route.

Ongoing investigation and community impact

Local authorities are managing the accident scene, providing medical assistance to the injured, and conducting preliminary investigations into the cause of the collision.

The incident underscores the critical importance of road safety and the potential dangers on South Africa’s highways.

