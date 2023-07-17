Motorists urged to avoid Snake Road in Benoni after shootout

By Faizel Patel

Motorists have been urged to avoid Snake Road in Benoni following a shootout on Monday.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

“Today at about 11:30 an EMPD CLU officers was driving along the N12 East. The officers saw a Green Nissan Almera with four male occupants and one male in the backseat sitting between the two with his head facing down.

“The officers followed the vehicle as it off ramped at Snake Road. The officers turned on their blue lights and stopped the vehicle. The officers came to a stop and as they were approaching the vehicle the occupants started shooting the officer. A petrol tanker was caught in the cross fire.” the EMPD’s Lerato Monyane.

The tanker started leaking as the Almera drove off.

The road is closed and motorist urged to avoid the area.

No casualties were reported.

Shootout of escort vehicle and fuel truck at Snake Road Benoni.

Suspects have fled. Services on the scene. The tanker was hit and is leaking. pic.twitter.com/GI6LbMmURp— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 17, 2023

Police building attacked

Meanwhile, Gauteng police heavy launched a manhunt for heavily armed men who attempted to enter a police building in Pretoria and shot a police officer.

At least 12 suspects attempted to enter the building on Sunday night.

However, officers working at the building stopped them, leading to a shootout in which a police officer was wounded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they have launched a manhunt for the 12 suspects who attempted to storm the building.

“The 12 suspects were travelling in a white Ford Ranger bakkie. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

“During the confrontation, a police constable was shot and wounded. He has been taken to hospital for medical care. Nothing was taken or stolen from the building,” Mathe said.

Mathe said police have budget for the protection of law enforcement buildings.

