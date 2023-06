Former government spin doctor and now Economic Freedom Party (EFF) member of parliament Mzwanele Manyi could shape up the red berets, according to an analyst. Manyi, who was a member of the ANC and then of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), joined the EFF last month, and was sworn in as MP earlier this month. Manyi, who is also a businessman and communications strategist, had been the official spokesperson of former president Jacob Zuma and his Jacob G Zuma Foundation since 2021. History Before entering government in 2009, Manyi worked in the corporate sector, both in banking and blue-chip companies....

Former government spin doctor and now Economic Freedom Party (EFF) member of parliament Mzwanele Manyi could shape up the red berets, according to an analyst.

Manyi, who was a member of the ANC and then of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), joined the EFF last month, and was sworn in as MP earlier this month.

Manyi, who is also a businessman and communications strategist, had been the official spokesperson of former president Jacob Zuma and his Jacob G Zuma Foundation since 2021.

History

Before entering government in 2009, Manyi worked in the corporate sector, both in banking and blue-chip companies.

During that time, he rose to national prominence as an outspoken advocate for black economic empowerment (BEE), the chair of the public Commission for Employment Equity, and president of the Black Management Forum.

Manyi also served a term as director-general in the department of labour from 2009 to 2011, and between February 2011 and August 2012, he was official spokesperson of the government and head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

After leaving GCIS in August 2012, Manyi hosted a talk show, Straight Talk, on the Gupta-owned television channel ANN7, which he would own.

In 2017, he purchased the Guptas’ media interests, becoming the owner of the New Age newspaper and ANN7 (later rebranded as Afro Voice and Afro World View, respectively). Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said those who were incapable of being in the EFF were those who could not march to a tune (set by the leadership) which they did not like. According to Mashego, Manyi had proven countless times to being a chameleon in politics by changing party colours.

“Manyi is capable of marching to any tune,” he said. “We have seen him marching to the Gupta tune when he was handed ANN7 and became the owner.

He was the government spokesperson and also moved to ATM, as well as joining the Jacob Zuma Foundation. “He has shown he does not have a problem with being led, which means he can actually find a home in the EFF.”

While the EFF had its own fair share of members coming and going, Mashego said Julius Malema seemed like a leader who was uncomfortable with anybody who threatened or seemed able to occupy or replace him in his position.

Among its former members are Andile Mngxitama, who left to establish the Black First Land First (BLF) party, and former Gauteng chair Mandisa Mashego, who also formed her own movement.

“That is why you can mention people like Mngxitama, who we know his orientation is more socialist and black consciousness, and ex-EFF MP Mpho Ramakatsa, who also joined BFL, as those people who were seen as independent thinkers,” said Mashego.

NOW READ: ‘EFF a home of rehabilitation’: Malema hopes Zuma will join red berets

‘Bark’

He said Malema looked for someone who can bark very loud and whose bark can intimidate. “Manyi is a reader.

He reads, he can debate, and he is not afraid. Even though he is irrational sometimes, he is bold,” he said. Mashego said Manyi would not challenge Malema on anything.

On whether he could be of help to the EFF, he said: “Manyi’s prolific areas in different sectors of the South African political economic life reflects he is capable of doing so.”

He added: “We all remember him at Black Management Forum (BMF) some time ago. We remember him as a director-general at the department of labour, as a political analyst on ANN7 and then further on, a spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Debate

“Now, one thing you cannot take away from Manyi is he is able to debate and there are aspects of South African political lines that he has a deep understanding of, especially on BEE, and the black agenda.

“When he was at BMF, it was his responsibility to make sure the management of South African corporates, and also government, reflected the population dynamics.

“And when you look at the transformation gains that have been done in BMF, you can tell Manyi was one of those people who was instrumental and could debate thoroughly when it comes to BEE.”

Mashego added Malema wanted Manyi going into the 2024 national elections because there would be a lot of debates. “Julius is not much of a good debater… He will be able to call Manyi, who can go into a debate and not bring emotions into it,” he said.

“So I think the EFF have acquired an asset.” However, Manyi did not escape the Zondo commision. The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found there was prima facie evidence that ,under his leadership, the GCIS had awarded an unjustifiably large proportion of its advertising spend to the New Age, newspaper.

The commission concluded Manyi’s appointment at GCIS was part of the opening salvo of state capture in South Africa, and alleged Manyi himself had personally facilitated state capture, which he has denied.

READ MORE: Mzwanele Manyi elevated to Parliament a month after joining EFF

– lungas@citizen.co.za