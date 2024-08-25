Daily news update: Medico-legal claims fraud | The Babita Deokaran effect | Big petrol price cuts

The latest news headlines include Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s shock revelation that the department has saved over R3 billion in fraudulent medical malpractice claims with the help of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Meanwhile, crucial new developments have been set into motion by the commemoration of the three-year anniversary of whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s assassination.

Furthermore, a mass shooting which claimed the lives of three teenagers and injuring another three has left the community of Mitchells Plain reeling in shock.

News headlines: 25 August 2024

Latest fuel price data points to more mileage for your buck! Fingers crossed the predicted massive cuts in petrol and diesel will hold until the official price adjustments come into play on Wednesday, 4 September.

Gauteng and Eastern Cape have highest number of medical negligence claims, Motsoaledi reveals [VIDEO]

The SIU is investigating allegations of corruption, fraud, and maladministration related to medico-legal claims made within public hospitals.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi during the media briefing on Saturday. Picture: GCIS

According to Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi the SIU saved more than R3 billion for the Health Department and that amount will increase as investigations continue.

He revealed that the provinces with the highest number of fraudulent claims include the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The Babita Deokaran effect: New tender laws, ‘hospital syndicates’, whistleblower incentives

The anniversary of slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s assassination on Friday has cast a renewed spotlight on the sickening extend of tender fraud and corruption amounting to billions at Gauteng hospitals.

The SIU is following up on new claims by whistleblowers involved in syndicates allegedly responsible for wholesale looting at not just the Tembisa Hospital, but several others.

The Gauteng government has decided to tighten tender laws and outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is calling for financial incentives for whistleblowers.

Mitchells Plain mass shooting: Three teenagers gunned down in cold blood, more injured

A tragic mass shooting in Cape Town’s gang-ridden Mitchells Plain on Friday evening has left three teenagers dead and another three injured.

The latest incident marks the second mass shooting involving teenagers in the area within a week.

Authorities believe the motive behind the shooting is gang-related, although arrests are yet to be made.

Three injured, one killed in separate fire incidents in Joburg

Three people have been injured after at least 36 shacks caught fire in Industria, Johannesburg.

Two South Africans, three foreign nationals arrested in foiled kidnapping attempt

A South African woman was planning for her employer to be snatched in a mock kidnapping and forced to withdraw large sums of money from her bank.

Consumer Commission calling for million rand fines for six used car dealers

Used car dealers who plan to sell cars full of defects to unsuspecting consumers must be careful: The Consumer Commission is watching…

OPINION: SA’s most popular race, the Comrades Marathon, belongs to nobody

The Comrades Marathon doesn’t belong to anybody, and it seems some individuals attached to the race are discovering this the hard way.

Months of turmoil reached boiling point over the last couple of weeks, resulting in a mass exodus of Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) board members.

Some allegations directed towards board members, such as claims of racism, were weak at best. Other issues, such as board members buying votes and using the race to line their pockets, were more concerning.

SuperSport denies McKenzie’s claims about Boks/All Black broadcast on SABC [VIDEO]

Pay television broadcaster SuperSport has dismissed Sports Art and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s claims about the broadcast of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship clashes of the Springboks-All Blacks matches on SABC.

