News today: Bogus pharmacist, Dr Nandipha, Lady R shipment, coal smuggling syndicate and more

News today includes Dr Nandipha Magudumana has opened a criminal case against the Department of Correctional Services, alleging assault, and yet another social media influencer has been found to be misleadingly presenting themselves as a healthcare professional.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of hiding what transpired at Simon’s Town Naval Base in December 2022, and Sars led a search and seizure operation across five provinces to bring down a coal-smuggling syndicate.

News Today: 13 October

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in two provinces and hot and humid weather that will lead to extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo.

Modise says SA not defenseless

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise says proper contingency plans need to be developed to handle disasters after six soldiers were killed in a veld fire in Northern Cape last week.

Modise visited the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) combat training centre in Lohatla for the memorial service of the fire victims on Thursday.

The cause of the fire, which left three other soldiers with second-degree burns and also destroyed military equipment and vehicles, is being investigated by the authorities.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case

In another twist of events, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has opened a criminal case against the Department of Correctional Services, alleging assault.

Magudumana claimed she was assaulted at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad where she is detained in the prison’s hospital wing.

Free State police confirmed a case of common assault was registered at Parkweg police station in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. The matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for further investigations.

Ramaphosa won’t disclose contents of Lady R shipment

The Freedom Front Plus’ Franszouis Du Toit has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hiding behind the National Conventional Arms Control Act to avoid taking South Africans into his confidence about what transpired at the Simon’s Town Naval Base in December 2022.

Lady R came into the spotlight in May after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety “bet on his life” on the “fact” that South Africa had supplied ammunition to Russia in December.

The ambassador claimed that the Russian vessel Lady R docked at the Simon’s Town naval base and received the weapons from the South African government.

Another bogus health professional exposed

Days after Matthew Lani was exposed as a bogus doctor, yet another social media influencer has been found to be misleadingly presenting themselves as a healthcare professional.

Limpopo resident Nthabiseng Ramokolo is accused of falsely claiming to be a qualified pharmacist and pursuing a master’s degree.

Ramokolo’s online presence came under scrutiny when allegations surfaced suggesting she was masquerading as a healthcare worker.

Sars raids coal smuggling syndicate

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) led a search and seizure operation across five provinces on Thursday in an attempt to bring down a coal-smuggling syndicate.

The operation was launched after Sars received information of tax-related crimes in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Limpopo.

Sars said the suspects involved in the diversion of high-grade coal, include former Eskom employees.

