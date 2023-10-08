News today: Soldiers killed in fire, Mashatile in Free State, Cele leads Operation Shanela, and more

Members of the SANDF can be seen in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In news today, six SANDF soldiers were killed after a fire broke out at an army base in Northern Cape and Police Minister Bheki Cele led Operation Shanela in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Furthermore, Paul Mashatile delivered a keynote address at the ANC’s election manifesto review rally in the Free State.

News Today: 8 October 2023

WATCH: Northern Cape veld fire claims lives of six soldiers, destroys military vehicles

Olifant Tanks during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape, 9 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Six members of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) have tragically lost their lives in a veld fire in the Northern Cape.

Three others were seriously injured in the incident.

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greef earlier said five soldiers were killed after veld fire swept across the SANDF Combat Training Centre in Lohatla, in the Northern Cape on Friday.

‘SA better now than under Apartheid’ – Mashatile tells ANC supporters in Free State

ANC Deputy president Paul Mashatile at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile says progress has been made towards improving the lives of South Africans since the dawn of democracy despite some drawbacks.

Mashatile delivered a keynote address at the ANC’s election manifesto review rally in the Free State on Saturday.

The ANC has revised and reviewed some aspects of its 2019 manifesto in a bid to lure voters ahead of next year’s national elections

‘It’s a fact!’ – Cele insists alcohol is a major driver of crime in SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele has stressed that alcohol abuse is one of the main contributors to crime around the country.

Cele joined members of the South African Police Service (Saps) on Friday night as they conducted raids targeting outlets selling alcohol without a licence in Durban.

A shebeen owner was arrested as the police confiscated litres of liquor across the eThekwini metro during Operation Shanela.

Robbers blow up CIT van on the N12

Photo: Screengrab

Robbers cornered and blew up yet another cash-in-transit vehicle along the N12 near Diepkloof, Soweto.

Police at the scene have since closed off the left lanes towards Southgate Mall.

Earlier, pedestrians were seen rushing to the overturned van to salvage any cash they could find. It is not yet known how much was stolen by the robbers.

Pandor postpones trip to Palestine as conflict erupts between Israel and Palestinians

Minister of International Relations and Coorperation Naledi Pandor. Picture; Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor’s visit to Palestine has been postponed.

This was confirmed to The Citizen by Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela on Saturday.

“The minister’s visit to Palestine has been postponed”. Pandor was expected to visit Palestine this week.

Mathabatha’s absence raises eyebrows in Limpopo

Limpopo premier, Stan Mathabatha delivers the state of the province address in 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The Limpopo ANC has for the first time since the December elective conference admitted there has been an outcry from the public about premier Stan Mathabatha’s absence on both ANC and government platforms.

Those who spoke to The Citizen said Mathabatha, who is also the ANC provincial chair, has been missing from “table number one” at a considerable number of ANC rallies and government meetings since his ally, Zweli Mkhize, lost to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of party president with 579 votes at Nasrec last year.

Who is Tyla? – Mzansi artist who broke Master KG’s record and is making global waves

South African Amapiano artist Tyla is making wave across the globe with her single Water. Picture: tyla/Instagram

After her single Water broke into Spotify’s top 40 global playlist, having been streamed over 40 million times, South African netizens asked themselves who Tyla is.

Her song Water entered the Apple Music US chart at number 82, making it the highest charting song by a South African artist since Master KG’s Jerusalema.

The track currently sits at number 65, above the likes of SZA and Lil Baby.

Chaine the hero as Pirates defend MTN8 title

Sipho Chaine was the man of the moment as Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties to lift the MTN8 trophy for the second year in a row. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Orlando Pirates have a new hero and his name is Sipho Chaine. The goalkeeper saved three penalties as the Buccaneers defended their MTN8 trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chaine denied Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena from 12 yards to give his side a 3-1 win on penalties.

