Israelis stranded abroad start returning home amid conflict with Iran

A rescue flight from Cyprus marked the start of Israel's Operation Safe Return, as thousands remain stranded amid ongoing missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

Israelis disembark a bus after they were flown back to Israel in a special flight, on June 18, 2025 in Tel Aviv. Picture: Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP

A first aircraft bringing home Israelis stranded abroad by flight cancellations resulting from the conflict with Iran touched down on Wednesday, with returnees expressing relief to be back on Israeli soil.

A statement from the airports authority said “the first flight of Operation Safe Return” landed at Ben Gurion Airport early Wednesday, with national carrier El Al bringing Israelis home from Larnaca in Cyprus.

Thousands stranded abroad

Transport Minister Miri Regev said Tuesday that between 100 000 and 150 000 Israelis have been stranded abroad, as Israel and Iran traded deadly fire in their most intense confrontation ever.

Despite the nightly volleys of Iranian missile fire at Israel since Friday, hotelier Yaakov Bogen, 66, said he would rather be at home with family than abroad.

“I belong here, and unfortunately we get used to these fights and war, but we prefer to be here, to support as much as we can,” he told AFP in Tel Aviv after landing back in Israel.

Travellers with suitcases disembarked a bus in the coastal hub, after Israel’s airports authority urged the public not to order taxis or greet arriving passengers at Ben Gurion Airport due to “the current security situation”.

‘This is home’

Stylist Tali Gehorsam, 40, expressed relief to be back after her flight was redirected to Cyprus half an hour before landing in the early hours of Friday.

“This is home. There’s no other place,” she said. “To be overseas and to watch the news is not a nice feeling.”

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, the long-range blitz began Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

Since Friday, at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Damage, trauma and reunions

Ori Abadi, a 35-year-old Tel Aviv resident, said he had family in two areas of central Israel that have been hit by recent deadly missile strikes.

“I know that both of the apartments got damaged. It really hurts, it’s really worrying and I’m really glad to be with my family now,” he said.

Israel’s transport ministry said all of Israel’s commercial aircraft had been sent abroad to prevent damage during the air war with Iran.

Rescue flights

After suspending flights last week, El Al said it was “preparing rescue flights” starting Wednesday with planes departing from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan and Paris.

The low-cost Israeli airline Arkia also announced special flights this week to repatriate Israelis.

A statement from the airports authority said Wednesday that the return operation “is being managed in stages based on the level of risk and current security assessments, with a strong emphasis on the safety of passengers, aircrews and aircraft”.

