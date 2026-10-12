Pope to enter hospital on Tuesday for lung operation

Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning for an operation to remove a lump from his lung, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning for an operation to remove a lump from his lung, the Vatican said.

The 71-year-old Leo announced on Sunday that he would undergo an operation “in the coming days”.

The surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule, a small growth of tissue in the lung, will mark the pope’s first hospitalisation since he became head of the 1.4 billion Catholics on May 8, 2025.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP on Monday that the pontiff would be admitted on “Tuesday, late morning”.

The recovery time could be about a week, the Vatican said.

The operation is expected to take place at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, which has a dedicated papal suite.

In a surprise announcement following Angelus prayers on Sunday, Leo told assembled crowds in St Peter’s Square that doctors had discovered the nodule “at a very early stage” during recent medical checks.

“The doctors believe it would be right to intervene and so, following their advice, I have decided to have the operation to remove it,” he said.

General anaesthetic

A pulmonary nodule is a small growth in the lung. Most are benign, meaning they are non-cancerous. But a small percentage can be an early stage of lung cancer.

Most small nodules cause no symptoms and are only discovered during checks for other health issues.

Larger nodules can cause shortness of breath, chest pain and persistent coughing — sometimes with blood.

The operation is normally carried out under general anaesthetic with the patient breathing through a tube.

Rome’s Gemelli hospital, north of the Vatican, is where popes are usually treated.

Leo’s predecessor Francis spent weeks there for treatment before his death last year.

John Paul II, head of the Church from 1978 until his death in 2005, was treated nine times at Gemelli.

A top-floor apartment was set up at the hospital, accessed by a long corridor guarded by Italian and Vatican police.

Besides the pope’s room, the suite reportedly includes a meeting room for medical staff, a kitchen, bathroom and rest areas, as well as a small chapel.

Latin America trip

Chicago-born Leo, the first US pope, is believed to generally be in good health, enjoying sports, especially playing tennis.

He is expected to recover from the operation in time for a planned visit to Latin America next month.

The 11-day official trip from November 6-17 will see him visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Since his election, the former Robert Francis Prevost has since gradually imprinted his style on the leadership of the Catholic Church, finding his voice as he takes on some pressing issues, from conflicts to artificial intelligence.