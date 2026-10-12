Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller say ‘I do’ in spectacular Cape Winelands wedding

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has tied the knot with his longtime love, Vasti Spiller, in a dreamy Cape Winelands affair.

South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis has exchanged vows with his longtime partner, Vasti Spiller, in a lavish ceremony that guests described as the wedding of the year.

The MMA champion and his bride tied the knot on Saturday, 10 October 2026, at La Paris Estate in Paarl, Western Cape. They were surrounded by family, friends and well-known South African entertainers.

Afrikaans singers Ricus Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld performed, adding a musical touch to the couple’s special day. Meanwhile, rugby legend Victor Matfield attended with his wife, Monja Matfield.

Photographs shared following the wedding ceremony offered fans a glimpse into the celebration. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the newlyweds.

Who is Dricus du Plessis’ wife, Vasti Spiller?

Picture: Vasti Spiller/Instagram

While Dricus has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable sporting figures through his achievements in the UFC, Vasti has established her own professional identity.

Spiller is an entrepreneur, boxing coach, author and photographer. She also runs Baruch Photography and has written a children’s book titled The Art of Loving. This reflects her interests beyond the sporting world. She’s an intellectual and athlete, making her the full package.

Vasti Spiller. Picture: Instagram

Her connection to boxing played a role in the couple’s love story. Dricus and Vasti reportedly first met in 2023 at CIT Boxing in Pretoria. Their shared connection to the sport helped bring them together.

Vasti Spiller. Picture: Vasti Spiller/Instagram

Although Dricus regularly makes headlines for his performances inside the octagon, the couple have generally kept their relationship relatively private.

Their wedding marks a significant milestone after several years together.

How Dricus du Plessis proposed to Vasti

Dricus popped the question on 14 January 2025, choosing his 31st birthday celebrations as the occasion to ask Vasti to marry him. Footage of the engagement was shared on social media. This gave fans a glimpse into the moment the couple took their relationship towards marriage.

Picture: Instagram

The birthday proposal made an already special occasion even more memorable. The UFC fighter celebrated another year of life while embarking on a new chapter with his partner.

The engagement came as Dricus continued to strengthen his reputation as one of South Africa’s leading MMA exports.

Vasti’s own experience in boxing also gives her an understanding of the demanding world in which her husband competes. This includes the discipline and commitment required to perform at the highest level.

Inside the couple’s Cape Winelands wedding

Picture: Instagram

The couple chose La Paris Estate in Paarl for their wedding, placing the celebration in the picturesque Cape Winelands. The area is known for its mountain scenery, vineyards and sought-after wedding venues.

The reception brought together guests for an evening of music and celebration. Performances by Ricus Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld were among the reported highlights.

Picture: Instagram

Guests reportedly described the occasion as the “wedding of the year”. This was a reflection of the excitement surrounding the union of the sporting star and his bride.

For fans who have followed Dricus from his early days in combat sports to the international UFC stage, the wedding offered a glimpse into a more personal side of the champion.

Picture: Instagram

As congratulations continue to pour in and Dricus and Vasti begin married life together, the occasion marks another memorable chapter in the South African fighter’s story.