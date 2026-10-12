Pearl Thusi and Lungile Radu to host new travel show on SABC1

They will host 'Just Travel SA', a new series exploring destinations across South Africa.

Pearl Thusi and Lungile Radu will host a new nine-part travel series, Just Travel SA, coming to SABC1 later this month.

The show, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premieres on SABC1 on Monday, 26 October, at 6pm.

What to expect from ‘Just Travel SA’

The series features destinations in all nine provinces, with actress Mapaseka Koetle representing the Free State, actor Clement Maosa Limpopo and reality television personality Sweet Guluva KwaZulu-Natal.

Each 24 minute episode sees Thusi and Radu explore a province alongside a local insider, with experiences divided into three spending categories.

The Smart Budget allows for up to R1 050 per day, while the Flexi Budget covers up to R1 250 per day. The Luxury Budget is for those spending more than R1 250 per day.

Thusi said working on the series changed her perspective of travelling in South Africa.

“I think we underestimate what we have in South Africa. What surprised me was just how much you can experience locally, and how affordable it can be. People travel from all over the world to experience this country, yet there is still so much of it that we as South Africans haven’t seen ourselves,” she said.

Radu said the experience also highlighted the role local communities play in travel.

“But what really surprised me was the value of the experience itself. You’re not just paying for a bed, a meal or an activity. You’re meeting people, hearing their stories and experiencing a place through the people who actually live there,” he said.

Boosting domestic tourism

The series is brought to audiences by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), in partnership with Tourism Marketing South Africa.

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the show aims to demonstrate that exploring South Africa does not have to be expensive.

“Domestic travellers are the bedrock of South Africa’s tourism industry,” Tshivhengwa said.

“We want to show South Africans that experiencing their own country does not have to be out of reach. Every trip taken at home also supports businesses, communities and jobs while contributing to the growth of our tourism economy.”

Acting SABC1 channel head Thulisile Nhlapo said the series will give viewers an opportunity to explore local destinations through travel and storytelling.

“By showcasing the country across a range of price points, the series encourages audiences to look closer to home and recognise that adventure, culture and unforgettable experiences can be found in every province,” Nhlapo said.

The show will repeat on SABC2 on Thursdays at 9.30pm and will also be available on SABC Plus.