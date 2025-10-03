One dead, two hospitalised amid mystery malaria cases in Free State

A man has died and two family members are in treatment after malaria cases were confirmed in Luckhoff, Xhariep District.

The three people are from the same household on a farm in the non-endemic Xhariep District.

Malaria confirmed in non-endemic Free State

The Free State Department of Health confirmed the three laboratory-confirmed malaria cases.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Thursday that Mediclinic Bloemfontein, a private hospital, is managing the cases.

“There is no reported recent travel to malaria-endemic regions among the affected family,” Mvambi said.

Free State is a non-endemic malaria province. The department says the overall risk to the general public is currently considered to be low.

The health department is investigating suspected Odyssean malaria. This refers to an infection accidentally carried by a mosquito from an endemic region. It may also be a rare case of local transmission.

One death reported, two treated

Mvambi confirmed that a 53-year-old man has died, while two other members of his family have been diagnosed with malaria.

“An adult woman [who is] 50 years old and a 23-year-old man who are clinically stable and receiving treatment,” he said.

The Free State MEC for Health, Monyatso Mahlatsi, conveyed his condolences and reassurances to the public.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” Mahlatsi said.

The MEC said the department has activated a comprehensive, clinically guided response to protect the public. It also aims to prevent any further spread.

“Our teams are implementing evidence-based measures, including instituting enhanced surveillance, targeted vector control, prompt diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

“We are working closely with national experts to ensure that all interventions meet the highest clinical and public health standards, and at present the overall risk to the public remains low.”

The department added that its provincial and district outbreak response teams are investigating the cases. They are supported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Department of Health.

Investigations underway

The teams are conducting environmental assessments and strengthening surveillance.

Mvambi said community health workers and health promoters are carrying out risk communication, active case finding, and health education. These are part of risk communication and community engagement (RCCE).

In the affected region and the nearby farms, screening has also started.

The health department has advised healthcare providers across the Free State and neighbouring areas to remain vigilant.

They must keep a high index of suspicion for malaria in any patient who presents with an acute febrile illness. This applies even in the absence of travel to endemic regions.

The department said clinicians should manage suspected cases according to national guidelines. They should also initiate treatment without delay and notify malaria as a notifiable medical condition within 24 hours.

Symptoms

“Members of the public who experience fever, chills, headache, body aches, nausea or unusual fatigue should seek medical care promptly,” Mvambi said.

“Residents are encouraged to reduce mosquito bites by using appropriate repellents, wearing long sleeves and trousers from dusk to dawn and removing standing water around homes.”

