‘One of a kind’: Sports writer Jon Swift remembered

"Jon was a favourite for many young journalists starting out, as he always had time to offer advice, encourage and help aspiring writers."

Jon Swift, pictured, the former senior sports journalist of The Citizen and sports editor of Business Day, died last week after a brief illness, aged 77.

For The Citizen, Swift covered the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He also covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup on home soil and was popular among the golfers on the Sunshine Tour for his extensive golf coverage.

His Monday column – which involved the “Gathering” consisting of the Lydenburg farmer, the Incomprehensible One, the Arithmetically-challenged Golfer, Super Smous and Mike the Mechanic, among others, talking about sport – was hugely popular with readers.

He also worked for the Mail & Guardian, Drum, The Star and Rand Daily Mail.

‘An absolute gentleman’

“Swifty was one of a kind… an absolute gentleman, who was incredibly kind and supportive,” said Trevor Stevens, The Citizen editor.

“Jon was a favourite for many young journalists starting out, as he always had time to offer advice, encourage and help aspiring writers. Learning of his death has hit hard. He played an influential role in my career and I will forever be indebted to him for his guidance.”

Stevens added: “He had a way with words. He made the copy sing in a way that only a few could and he told so many wonderful stories from yesteryear.”

A great mentor and leader

Wesley Botton, senior sports writer, said: “Jon was a polite, patient man with a great sense of humour. He was a great mentor and a brilliant sportswriter.

“I’m sad to hear he died, but I’m glad to learn Graeme Pollock was in the same retirement village. The two must have really enjoyed each other’s company.”

Njabulo Ngidi, The Citizen‘s former footballer writer, now with Sport24, said: “He was one of a kind. We had a ‘song’ because when I started out I often misused who versus that. Whenever I made a mistake, he would shout at me it’s ‘people who’ and I had to respond, ‘teams that’… I couldn’t have asked for a greater writer, leader and gentleman to learn from.”

Swift is survived by his daughters Zizandi Dickens and Crysty Swift, son-in-law Andrew Dickens, grandchildren Lila and James Dickens and stepsons Dale and Phillip Fortuin.