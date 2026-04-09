Uncertainty surrounds Harlequins Sports Club amid rezoning dispute

The potential closure of the Pretoria sports club threatens a long-standing institution with deep community roots.

Morale is low and uncertainty high at the Harlequins Sports Club, which could soon be closed if the City of Tshwane proceeds with its rezoning application.

In March, the club was served with a land use contravention notice. It was also told to remove all advertising boards within seven days and demolish all structures and improvements within 28 days to turn the entire site back into a farm.

Community concerns over club’s future

Carly Burts’ son has played rugby at Harlequins for the past four years. She said during that time it has become more than just a sports facility and is like a community club.

“The uncertainty around the club’s future is concerning. For players, especially, it creates anxiety about losing a space that offers structure, development and a sense of belonging.

“For me as a mother, it’s not just about the fields and playing the game, it’s about continuity, the club mentorship and the personal growth of my son in a safe environment,” she said.

Burts said the club has enriched their lives in a very real way.

“Sport instils discipline, teamwork, resilience and purpose. It also keeps our young people positively engaged and connected to a supportive network, something that is invaluable both on and off the field,” she added.

Calls to fast-track rezoning

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink has called on the City of Tshwane to urgently finalise the rezoning application of the historical sports club and to expedite the hearing of a rezoning application.

“Officials recently served the club with a land use contravention notice because the zoning of the property has not been upgraded since the 1950s.

“The rugby club was established in Pretoria in the early 1900s and has since become a cultural landmark. Over the years, it has played an important role in the development of young rugby players. This includes players from local Pretoria townships like Mamelodi.

“The club purchased the Groenkloof property from the Pretoria municipality in the 1990s, but due to a historical anomaly, the land use on the property was indicated as “agriculture” and portions of it as undetermined,” he said.

Delays raise further concerns

Brink said in 2021, the club, acting to correct the matter, applied to the city to upgrade the zoning of the property.

“Several years later, the city is still finalising the rezoning application, including the outcome of the objections heard.

“One of the complaints about the proposed rezoning results from confusion as to the meaning of rehabilitation – the intention of the club to facilitate sport rehabilitation, not drug rehabilitation,” he added.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said: “It makes no sense that the city is threatening to destroy proper sports facilities developed over more than a century, while the city is to blame for dragging out the rezoning process over five years through administrative red tape and incompetence,” he said.

Theunissen described it as a blatant attack on the club from the portfolio of former ActionSA MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi, who was dismissed on 27 March following allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“Morodi stated on record that established sports clubs such as Harlequins have been ‘advantaged’ for long enough,” he added.

Historic legacy at risk

AfriForum district coordinator for Greater Pretoria South Maree van den Berg said the city’s failure to fulfil its administrative duties could lead to the closure of a club that has played an important role in the community since 1903.

“The Harlequins Sports Club has been an important community institution for the past 123 years. Sixty-four Springbok rugby players’ stories began on this club’s fields.

“The club is as a development centre for local youth and young players who would not have the opportunity elsewhere are making a name for themselves here. The club creates opportunities for rugby, hockey, squash, cricket and bowls players, as well as for runners.”