Proteas to take on India in Women’s World Cup final: All the details

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Agence France Presse

31 October 2025

South Africa beat England and India beat Australia in the respective semi-finals.

Indian cricketers

Amanjot Kaur celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues after India beat Australia to qualify for the World Cup final, against South Africa. Picture: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Laura Wolvaardt’s Proteas will face India in the Women’s World Cup cricket final on Sunday, after India pulled off a record chase of 339 against Australia on Thursday to reach the final.

Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 as India won to set up a final against South Africa, who beat England the day before.

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare at DY Patil Stadium, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The hosts finished on a total of 341/5 in reply to Australia’s impressive 338 and ensured there will be a new name on the 50-over trophy on Sunday.

Wolvaardt’s Proteas beat England by 125 runs in their semi-final on Wednesday, with the captain scoring a record 169 off 143 balls, while Marizanne Kapp took 5/20 in seven overs.

End of Australia dominance

India have twice been World Cup runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

The hosts topped Australia’s 331-7 against India earlier in the current tournament — which was itself a new record chase for a women’s one-day international.

It meant seven-time champions Australia suffered their first defeat in the ODI World Cup since 2017, when India beat them in the semi-final.

South Africa are also chasing their first World Cup title, with this being their first appearance in the 50-overs final.

The final starts at 11.30am, Sunday, in Mumbai.

