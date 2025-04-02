ANC Youth League’s excuses can’t pay the bills

Faced with an unpaid R870K hotel bill, the ANC Youth League plays the victim and spins excuses instead of taking responsibility. Sound familiar?

The linguistic gymnastics ANC cadres perform to justify incompetence or thieving never cease to amaze us – but the organisation’s Youth League hit a new low this week when explaining why they had failed to pay a bill.

According to the Little Tuscany Boutique Hotel in Sandton, the young comrades owed it R870 550, which was due on 17 January this year. Not having any success getting the money, the hotel sent the league a lawyer’s letter… which found its way into City Press newspaper.

Whipping out the victim card faster than you could say “tender offer”, the league claimed the story was a “misleading narrative”.

With a straight face, secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle insisted that payments are “processed in a periodic manner”.

The bill was run up in a series of meetings and was not a party, the young lions insisted… despite reports saying there was an open tab for drinks, including booze.

Then they went further, claiming that the reports on the unpaid bill were “sensationalising” the league’s operational matters.

The tone of the response is redolent of the ANC leadership’s entitled attitude and its thin skin when it comes to criticism.

Comrades, what would have actually been “sensational” was you paying your bills on time.

