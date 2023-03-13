Temba Bavuma, Proteas show promise

Editorial staff

National Test cricket captain Temba Bavuma and the Proteas took an important step in leaving a wobbly past behind them, and offering much promise going forward.

On Saturday, the Proteas defeated the West Indies by 284 runs in the second Test at the Wanderers to win the series 2-0 following their 87-run win in the first Test in Centurion the prior week.

Yes, the win comes against a West Indies side that have more than their fair share of problems, but after a few tumultuous months it was important to start the new era in South African cricket with a bang.

They have a new Test skipper in Bavuma and new Test coach in Shukri Conrad, with a new white ball coach in Rob Walter. Aiden Markram will lead the T20 side.

Bavuma showed massive character in compiling a career-best, match-winning 172 where others battled – and just a week after suffering the ignominy of a pair of ducks on debut as a Test leader.

It was his second Test hundred – and his first in over seven years. Bavuma said: “Playing for the Proteas is about inspiring the next bunch of cricketers.

“Me being a black African cricketer allows a lot more black African cricketers and batters to dream and believe that they can also play for the Proteas and have their names entrenched in the history books. It’s special.” Temba, it’s special indeed.

