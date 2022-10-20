Mandla Mthembu
4 minute read
20 Oct 2022
4:40 am
Opinion

It’s rough here in Satan Africa and raising children is a nightmare

Judging by the rising crime rates, to call for a death penalty seems like an obvious thing to do.

(L-R)Bokgabo Poos Grandmother, Refilwe Poo, mother Tsholofelo Poo and other Grandmother Masefako Poo during a visit by the ANC Ekurhuleni caucus to the home of the Poo family in Wattville that recently lost their 4 year old child, Bokgabo. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
You can say it over and over again: it’s rough here in Satan Africa and raising children is a nightmare. I found myself muttering these words as the number of children who become victims of violent crimes continues to grow. I don’t blame the mother of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, whose mutilated body was discovered in Wattville, Benoni, last Saturday, for saying she would like to see the death penalty come back for her daughter’s alleged killer. Since she does not have confidence in the justice system, she prayed that the court would dismiss the case so that the community can...

