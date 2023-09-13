Bring back green and gold

Whatever you call the new Springbok rugby “away” kit, it isn’t the green which fans associate with their favourite team. Hyper-Jade? Turquoise? Aqua? Cool mint like a brand of mouthwash, or “Sixty60” reminiscent of a supermarket chain’s delivery bikes? All are abominations when our blood is green. Indeed “our blood is green” was an established catchphrase even before being immortalised in the 2003 official SA Rugby song Together as One by Claire Johnstone and Jeff Maluleke. ALSO READ: Springboks to ring the changes for Romanian World Cup challenge Our blood is green was the obvious choice for the title of…

Whatever you call the new Springbok rugby “away” kit, it isn’t the green which fans associate with their favourite team. Hyper-Jade? Turquoise? Aqua? Cool mint like a brand of mouthwash, or “Sixty60” reminiscent of a supermarket chain’s delivery bikes? All are abominations when our blood is green.

Indeed “our blood is green” was an established catchphrase even before being immortalised in the 2003 official SA Rugby song Together as One by Claire Johnstone and Jeff Maluleke.

Our blood is green was the obvious choice for the title of Gavin Rich’s 2019 book for which he interviewed Springboks from the post-isolation era.

Nowhere in the latest video of Amabokoboko, the Springboks’ theme song by Sister Bokkina, does anyone wear the insipid clothing the Boks have had to don on recent outings. Where Springbok regalia is for sale, no-one clamours for zigzag hyper-jade, or pale turquoise.

Green with gold trim. That’s what Springbok fans love.

The official Rugby World Cup announcement says teams have accepted the changes which cater for viewers who have colour vision deficiency (CVD), colour blindness. This condition affects seven to eight percent of people. It’s most common among men. Less than a percent of females are affected.

Teams were asked to wear combinations that would avoid kit clashes, where the colours of opposing teams might appear too similar or lack contrast for colour-blind viewers.

While it’s too early to tell who will be playing against whom once the tournament progresses beyond the pool games, let’s see whether the colour-blind rules are evenly applied. If green and red pose the most problems for colour-blind people, are we seeing more red than fair balance would require?

Wales and others have already worn red in the tournament. It would be interesting to know on what basis the decision was made to change outfits. Who made the decision? Is World Rugby democratic? Was there really pressure from a colour-blind lobby? Was kit changing the only option?

For example, there are glasses available which are effective in helping about 80% of people who have colour blindness. Various South African officials and players are on record as going along with the decision.

Earlier this year, SA Rugby wrote to World Rugby indicating that it might not follow the protocol. However, they have little option if they want to remain part of the Rugby World Cup set-up. Those less dependent are more open.

John Smit, who captained the world cup winning team in 2007, complimented the 2023 players on their opening game. “I still can’t handle that jersey though,” he added.

Kobus Wiese, 1995 World Cup medal winner, reposted on X (formerly Twitter): “Not a fan of the new @Springbok outfit. “Bring back the GREEN & GOLD”.

The Springboks switched to hyper-jade outfits for away games to comply with World Rugby’s “inclusivity” regulations. Use of the word “inclusivity” has attracted attention from those alert to signs of wokeness.

Indeed, the dictatorial World Rugby approach is reminiscent of the ways of the woke. So too is the presumption to speak on behalf of groups who may feel marginalised. Pray rugby is not going woke, okes.