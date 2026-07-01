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Cartoon of the day: 1 July 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

1 July 2026

06:20 am

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Petrol and diesel prices drop in July.

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South Africans had reason to cheer – after the gloom of Bafana Bafana’s recent exit from the Fifa World Cup – when the July fuel prices were announced.

On Wednesday, the price of 93-octane petrol will decrease by R2.01 per litre, while 95-octane petrol will decrease by R1.96 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices will go down by R3.14 per litre for 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur and down by R3.59 per litre for 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur.

The relief at petrol pumps comes after oil prices fell following the United States and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which improved the global supply outlook.

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