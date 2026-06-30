Petrol and diesel prices drop for July – here’s what you’ll pay

Several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the fuel prices.

South African motorists will breathe a sigh of relief, forking out less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane petrol will decrease by R2.01 per litre, while 95-octane petrol will decrease by R1.96 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur decreases by R3.14 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur goes down by R3.59 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R5.23 less per litre, while the price of LP gas increases by 16 cents per kg countrywide and by 19 cents per kg in the Western Cape.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R25.94 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R26.10

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will decrease to R 24.78 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R25.17

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Ntsoko said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 104.59 US Dollars (USD) to 86.53 USD during the period under review

“This is due to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran, which has improved the global supply outlook.

“The average international product prices followed the decreasing trend of crude oil during the period under review,” Ntsoko said.

She said these factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 295.97 (c/l), 498.47 (c/l) and 510.51 (c/l), respectively.

“The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

Ntsoko said the Rand appreciated on average against the US Dollar (from 16.52 to 16.38 Rand per USD) during the period under review, compared with the previous one. T

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 11.27 c/l, 13.75 c/l and 13.37 c/l, respectively.

Slate levy

Ntsoko said the cumulative slate balance for petrol and diesel was a negative R13.32 billion at the end of May 2026.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 113,94 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 1 July 2026. The Slate Levy has decreased by 43.8c/l from 157.74 to 113.94 c/l.

Levies

Ntsoko, in line with the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, the short-term fuel levy relief has accordingly been phased out, effective from Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

“The short-term relief measures have been completely phased out, and the full fuel levies of 429.00 cents per litre on petrol and 416.00 cents per litre on diesel will be reinstated.”

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.