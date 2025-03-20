Defence funding mismanagement leaves South African troops vulnerable

Despite a defence budget of over R55 billion, South African troops in the DRC are reportedly running out of ammunition and food.

In January, 13 South African soldiers died fighting Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

They were under-equipped, undertrained and not prepared for combat.

In the 2023-24 financial year, the department of defence squandered R3.33 billion in unauthorised spending, R977.5 million in irregular spending and R50.9 million in fruitless spending.

The overall 2024-25 budget was R51.1 billion, with the final tally being R55.8 billion.

And all the SANDF has to show for it is 18 dead South Africans, since they were ill-fatedly deployed in the DRC.

Thousands of troops are now trapped in Goma. At the time of writing, there was no clear plan on how to get them out.

In 2013, former president Jacob Zuma used the SANDF to guard the business interests of the ANC and his allies in the Central African Republic (CAR) by deploying troops to Bangui, the capital.

Thirteen soldiers died and 27 were wounded. Again, they were woefully underequipped, ill-prepared and under-trained.

In CAR and the DRC, our soldiers live in unhealthy conditions and squalor, guarding interests of a corrupt president.

In 2014, it was deemed that 62% of SANDF facilities and housing were in unacceptable condition. Of this, 4% were deemed hazardous and 2% needed to be demolished.

Squatters occupied military facilities and maintenance was not happening as corruption stole money needed for repairs.

Reportedly, soldiers in the DRC ran out of ammunition and even food, with supply lines effectively nonexistence.

The air force has repeatedly struggled with fuel availability due to underfunding. This is while billions just disappear.

If there is any inherent obligation of any government, it is to ensure that the military is capable of defending its country.

But as it stands, if South Africa was attacked, the SANDF would be able to do nothing. Mozambique is facing violent unrest, while the northern region of our neighbour is controlled by violent, fundamentalist insurgents poised on brutal conquest.

In 2021, violent protesters brought KwaZulu-Natal to its knees. There is an ever-pressing threat of insurgency and collapse within the country.

And as the global system of peace and stability continues to crumble, giving way to conquest by the mighty over the weak, it is becoming more apparent that we need a functional military.

Our mistake wasn’t going into the DRC. Our mistake was not training our troops. Our mistake was not allocating the billions set aside for military matters to actual military matters.

Instead, the money was used to furnish the lavish lifestyles of politicians, fund corruption, or just spent inefficiently.

For South Africa to guarantee its survival, there needs to be a strict audit of military funding. From top to bottom, the military hierarchy needs to be reassessed.

Career politicians like Angelina Matsie Motshekga have no business being in charge of the armies of our country.

