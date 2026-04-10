EFF defends Dunga on looks as ANC allies cry foul

Fired Ekurhuleni finance MMC Dunga gets Gauteng finance MEC post while Malema praises his brains charisma and handsome face.

You have to wonder about anyone whose fitness for office is questioned by the ANC’s fellow travellers, like its youth league and the SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco)… and the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga is no close relative to Mother Theresa when it comes to above reproach conduct.

Dunga was fired as finance MMC of Ekurhuleni, a place that has only a nodding acquaintance with ethical municipal governance.

Now, because he is – according to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi – a member of the ruling coalition in the province, he will get access for himself – and presumably his fellow EFF fighters – to an even bigger piggy bank as finance MEC in Gauteng.

The fact that the ANC Youth League and Sanco can see this danger, while Lesufi remains blind to it, is a worry.

Bizarrely, but perhaps also tellingly, EFF leader Julius Malema’s defence of his comrade focused not on his ethics but on his physical appearance.

Dunga had been fired, maintained Juju, because “that mayor could not match Dunga, Dunga has brains, thinking capacity, charisma, [and] handsomeness.

“He hates him because he does not have a phuza face [physical effects of heavy alcohol consumption on a person’s face]…”

Not that we needed it, but this is confirmation that, indeed, the inmates are running the asylum.