Broos promises better as Bafana jet off for Afcon after Lesotho stalemate

'In a few more days (against Mali) it will be different it will be better,' said Broos.

Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana lacked freshness in their goalless draw with Lesotho on Wednesday, but insists the team will be ready and raring to go against Mali in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations finals clash.

Bafana played Lesotho in a friendly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in a game played behind-closed-doors, and if the match highlights provided by Safa Media are anything to go by, there wasn’t much worth watching.

“It was not bad, and not good,” Broos told Safa Media after the game.

“We put in a lot of hard work in the last three or four days (in training) and maybe a bit more freshness was needed to beat Lesotho. But I am not unhappy, everyone got had an opportunity to play and we saw what we wanted to see.

“I said before it was not even a friendly, it was a preparation game … it was important to see the mentality (of the side) and the mentality was good). In a few more days (against Mali) it will be different it will be better,” added Broos.

Mvala boost

The Bafana coach also confirmed that Mothobi Mvala would be travelling to the Ivory Coast with the squad, after a positive report from the team doctors.

“Mvala will travel with me, I have a guarantee from the medical staff that he will be ready,” said Broos on the Sundowns defender.