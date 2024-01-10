AmaZulu confirm departure of former Pirates defender Malepe

The former South Africa Under-20 and Under-23 captain struggled for game time at Usuthu this season.

AmaZulu FC have confirmed the departure of former Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Malepe, who joined the club back in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Malepe becomes the first player to leave AmaZulu in the January transfer window, with his next destination yet to be confirmed.

The former South Africa Under-20 and Under-23 captain struggled for game time at Usuthu this season, with the defender only making five appearances for the club.

Malepe, who has also represented Bafana Bafana, having made his debut for the senior national team back in 2016, finds himself having to look for a new home ahead of the second round of the league starting from next month.

“Tercious Malepe has been released by our football club. We wish him all the best going forward,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

Malepe started his professional career after being promoted to the senior team at Pirates in 2015. However, he never managed to command a place at Bucs, which saw him spend most of his time being loaned out.

Loan spells

He was first loaned out to Moroka Swallows, followed by another loan move to Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) and Chippa United, before making a transfer switch abroad to FK Minaj in Ukraine, where he spent less than a year before signing with AmaZulu.

The Mpumalanga-born player should certainly not find it hard to find a new club, with the defender having extensive experience playing in top-flight football.

With the league currently on a break due to the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) until February, the defender, who is also capable of playing as a central midfielder, has a lot of time to make up his mind on his future.