Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

21 Oct 2023

04:30 am

South Africans behind Springboks and Proteas this ‘Super Saturday’

As the Springboks take on England in the Rugby World Cup, the Proteas also face a crucial match against England in the Cricket World Cup, making it a Super Saturday.

The Springboks face England this Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Just two weeks short of four years ago, Siya Kolisi’s Springboks entered the International Stadium Yokohama in Japan as underdogs for the Rugby World Cup final against England. They weren’t the favourites to win on that day because they had stuttered and spluttered through the tournament, including in the semifinal against Wales. In contrast, England were on top of the world, having blown powerhouses New Zealand away in the semifinals. The result of the final? The Springboks probably played the game of their lives as they went on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time, smashing England…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Just two weeks short of four years ago, Siya Kolisi’s Springboks entered the International Stadium Yokohama in Japan as underdogs for the Rugby World Cup final against England.

They weren’t the favourites to win on that day because they had stuttered and spluttered through the tournament, including in the semifinal against Wales.

In contrast, England were on top of the world, having blown powerhouses New Zealand away in the semifinals.

The result of the final? The Springboks probably played the game of their lives as they went on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time, smashing England 32- 12 and picking up an entire nation as a result.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs. England – rugby and cricket clash on ‘Super Saturday’

Fast forward four years and the same teams square off in Paris tonight, with a place in next week’s final at stake.

Many would argue the roles are now reversed and the Springboks should enter the knockout match as favourites, having beaten the much-vaunted French hosts in the quarterfinal last week and navigated their way through a much tougher path to the last four.

England, though, are the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament and have gradually built up a head of steam under coach Steve Borthwick.

They’ve also got huge motivation to atone for that final loss in Yokohama four years ago. But in three World Cup matches at the Stade de France against the Boks in Paris, they’ve lost all three…

ALSO READ: Shock defeat behind the Proteas, says Bavuma, as England await

Perhaps adding some fuel to the fire is that it’s England up against South Africa in a different World Cup, 7 000km away in India.

Temba Bavuma’s men will be hoping to put their Cricket World Cup campaign back on track after a shock defeat to the Netherlands midweek when they face England, also wounded from an unlikely loss to Afghanistan, in Wankhede today.

A loss for either side today makes a place in the semifinals all that much harder to secure.

So, it’s Super Saturday for South African sports fans. Go, Bokke and the Proteas. A nation stands behind you.

ALSO READ: Get ready for Super Saturday … as Boks and Proteas set to battle England

Read more on these topics

Cricket World Cup Proteas Rugby World Cup Springboks

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe