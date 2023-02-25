Cracker weekend for soccer fans

Editorial staff

It’s a huge day on the South African soccer calendar as not just one, but two crunch encounters should capture the imagination of the Mzansi football-loving fans.

Around 90 000 people will pack into FNB Stadium this afternoon as Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby.

While neither side is in with a realistic chance of catching champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table, both still have plenty to play for, including bragging rights and three points to help them in their mission to qualify for continental competition next season.

Arthur Zwane’s Chiefs are under more pressure, with Pirates enjoying a fine run of form in 2023, while Amakhosi remain consistent only in their inconsistency.

The other game that should attract everyone’s attention comes this evening, as Mamelodi Sundowns renew their rivalry with Al Ahly in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Rulani Mokwena’s side are so far ahead of the rest on home soil that this trip to Cairo represents by far their biggest test of the campaign thus far.

Masandawana striker Cassius Mailula will look to continue his amazing scoring form in the Egyptian capital, while at the other end, we could see Percy Tau on the field for the Red Devils. It should be a cracker.