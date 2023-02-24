Zwane more worried about players than his job at Chiefs 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane appeared unperturbed at the talk that the upcoming Soweto derby could be his swansong at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Chiefs coach is under immense pressure at the moment. Zwane had to be escorted out by security personnel at Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend.

This was after his team lost to low ranked Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match.

And now that Zwane’s team have their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on the mentor.

“As far as I know, I’m the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs,” said Zwane in a media conference this week, when asked if he is at all worried about his future.

“And I have always been saying that the club has always had a plan. We’ve got a plan,” Zwane added.

“I’m not going into this game worried about my job or worried about any other things.

“The focus is on playing this game and making sure the players apply themselves correctly.

“There are three points which are at stake. So, we will have to focus on getting the win.

“And forget about the noise that is happening from the outside.

“The boys must focus on the game plan and the game itself because if we focus on the noise now, by the time the game starts they’ll already be tired,” said Zwane.

Keeping the players focused

With his team made of mainly young and impressionable players, Zwane has to worry about them more than himself.

“As a coach, it’s my role to ensure that the players stay away from the things happening off the field.

“They have to focus more on the game with the hope that we will be able to grind out results.”

While form often does not count for much in a derby, Pirates are considered favourites for a win on Saturday.

This is based on their recent form which has seen them win four of their last five games, including a Nedbank Cup fixture.

Chiefs can be unstoppable at times, but are too inconsistent.

This is why some see the Soweto derby as possibly Zwane’s last game in charge of Chiefs if the team fails to get a positive result.