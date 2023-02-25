Ncikazi explains why it was important to prepare well for Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasised the need to prepare as if for any other DStv Premiership side when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



He says he is happy with how things have gone so far leading up to the game.

Ncikazi says there was a need to deeply analyse Chiefs for this game as they are seeking to walk away with maximum points. And another important factor is not to look at Amakhosi’s log position, or their form going into this clash because it doesn’t mean anything on the day.

“We have prepared well, we are ready for the three points. I think it’s important that we preach the gospel of preparing for a team that plays in the PSL – profiling them more than their name,” Nickazi.

“I think the biggest mistake that we can make is to look at everything else except how the team plays. The approach should be like that, whatever their form or log position, that doesn’t mean anything. It will be important to see how they play and see how we are going to impose ourselves.”

Individual brilliance

The Bucs assistant coach states that as well as wanting the players to play as a unit, it is crucial to allow players to express themselves since individual brilliance in a game of this magnitude is important.

“We are happy with the team, we are happy with the preparation. We just want to play as a team and allow individual brilliance, it becomes important in this situation – (to play with) a structured environment, but to still allow individual brilliance and performance,” he added.

Pirates are third in the league table with 31 points after 20 games, while Chiefs are in fifth place with 28 points – level on the number of games played with their arch-rivals.