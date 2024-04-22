Stormers, Bulls must bounce back

What the weekend’s results have shown us is just how unpredictable and tough the United Rugby Championship is.

Dan du Plessis of DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Ospreys at DHL Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The Bulls and Stormers – this country’s two top rugby teams – both lost at home against teams behind them on the points table (Munster and Ospreys respectively), while the Lions, who were also at home, beat top-ranked Leinster in a one-sided game 44-12.

ALSO READ: Disappointed Malherbe slams Stormers ill-discipline in Ospreys loss

A second-string Sharks team, who are out of the running in the competition and are now focused on the Challenge Cup semifinals in a few weeks’ time, were in Europe at the weekend and expectedly lost to Glasgow, who’re second on the log.

What the weekend’s results have shown us is just how unpredictable and tough the United Rugby Championship is. The weekend losses by the Bulls and Stormers have hit hard those teams’ chances of finishing in the top two and four to give them home advantage in the knockouts in a few weeks’ time.

And we all know how hard it is to travel to Europe and deliver a quality performance. The Lions, though, having produced one of their best performances in a while in beating Leinster, are now right in the mix to make the top eight and the playoffs in the coming weeks.

Here’s hoping for a big bounce back from the Bulls and Stormers this coming week and for the Lions to keep on winning.

NOW READ: 14-men Bulls go down 27-22 to Munster at Loftus Versfeld