The virtues of coexistence: humility, compassion and trust

Humility goes beyond mere self-effacement; it's an appreciation of the diverse perspectives and experiences that enrich our nation.

In the vibrant mosaic of South African society, marked by a complex yet beautiful blend of cultures and religions, the insights I have gleaned from my interactions with various religious, cultural, traditional etc. groups during my global experiences resonate profoundly.

Deeply involved in interfaith and intercultural dialogue, I’ve been privileged to be welcomed by various religious and cultural communities, from mosques to synagogues, and churches to temples.

These experiences have provided unique glimpses into the lives of different peoples, enhancing my understanding of the societal fabric that unites societies despite differences.

My travels and interactions highlight an intriguing paradox: while our diversity in thoughts, beliefs, and lifestyles defines and enriches us, it also reveals profound commonalities in our shared human experiences, hopes, pains and dreams, emphasizing a universal connection that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.

This duality presents a vital question for our society: how do we maintain peaceful coexistence amidst such diversity?

In a world where the daily news often highlights conflicts born from these differences, I have chosen to focus on the more positive examples of communities that have successfully achieved a sense of peace and harmony.

In these inclusive communities, where diverse peoples coexist with mutual respect and understanding, we find inspiration for society at large. Such harmonious coexistence typically rests on three fundamental qualities: humility, compassion, and trust.

These qualities are tangible practices that can bridge divides and foster understanding, creating a harmonious society where differences are not just tolerated and accepted but celebrated.

Embracing humility is crucial, especially in acknowledging that while we may have strong convictions, so do others, and there’s always something to learn from their perspectives.

This humility goes beyond mere self-effacement; it’s an appreciation of the diverse perspectives and experiences that enrich our nation.

Such humility is a strength, not a weakness, in a country replete with many different traditions and viewpoints.

It prompts us to interact with openness, ready to listen and learn, and fosters respect for the many beliefs that shape our society.

Furthermore, this humility is instrumental in transcending preconceived notions and biases, nurturing a deeper appreciation of South Africa’s cultural, racial, and religious diversity. It recognizes our common humanity and understands that our individual experiences are threads in a larger, complex tapestry.

In our journey toward unity and reconciliation, this humility inspires continual learning and growth, helping us view our diversity not as a barrier, but as a collective strength that can unify and enrich our nation.

Compassion, pivotal for the harmonious coexistence of any diverse community, surpasses mere tolerance. Compassion is about actively engaging in the well-being of those different from us, extending kindness and support beyond our immediate circles.

This level of compassion signifies a deep connection with others’ struggles, fostering a sense of solidarity and shared humanity. This active compassion reflects our national character, resonating with the ethos of Ubuntu, which emphasizes our interconnectedness and collective responsibility.

Embodying compassion in a multicultural nation like South Africa means striving to understand and alleviate the sufferings of all communities, irrespective of their identities.

It calls for creating inclusive spaces and initiatives that facilitate dialogue and mutual support, transforming diversity from a potential source of conflict into an effective instrument for collective growth and understanding.

This approach to compassion profoundly influences societal structures, from policy-making to education, ensuring they are inclusive and empathetic.

Mutual trust forms the bedrock of social cohesion in South Africa’s pluralistic society, transcending mere agreement on fundamental issues. It involves cultivating a profound sense of reliability and safety across diverse communities, essential for fostering a sense of belonging and recognition for all.

This trust is not just about consensus but about building and maintaining relationships where differences are respected and valued. My experiences have taught me that trust is not necessarily rooted in similarity of thought or belief, but in the integrity and depth of relationships.

I have met people with whom I agree on many issues but lack fundamental trust, and conversely, those with whom I have irreconcilable differences, yet whom I trust my whole life.

This paradox underscores the importance of trust in healing, reconciliation, and building a resilient society, particularly in a country with a complex history like South Africa. It paves the way for genuine empathy and understanding, enabling us to address past grievances and build new paths of cooperation.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), led by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, epitomizes humility, compassion, and trust, guiding South Africa through its transition from apartheid. Embracing Ubuntu’s principles of interconnectedness and forgiveness, the TRC’s transformative efforts highlighted the critical role of these virtues in healing national wounds.

Yet, the ongoing complexities in achieving the “rainbow nation” vision remind us that reconciliation is not a one-time event but a continuous journey requiring firm commitment.

The TRC’s legacy, while inspiring, underscores the need for steadfast dedication to humility, compassion, and trust amidst the evolving challenges of building a unified and equitable society.

The virtues of humility, compassion, and trust, traditionally fostered in spaces of faith, must permeate every aspect of our society to cultivate empathy and coexistence.

Their integration into education shapes empathetic, open-minded youth, while their presence in governance and public service ensures policies and actions prioritize collective well-being, strengthening trust in our institutions.

Similarly, when the media embraces these values in storytelling, it transcends its role, becoming a catalyst for unity and understanding. This holistic adoption of these virtues is pivotal in building a cohesive, harmonious South African society where every individual can flourish.

As we move forward, our path towards a cohesive, inclusive South Africa is no easy climb. The road is steep, scattered with obstacles and shadowed by the echoes of past wounds. Yet, we embark with hearts filled with solid commitment and unshakeable courage.

We carry within us the seeds of a brighter future, nurtured by the fertile soil of our diverse potential. Together, at a harmonious pace, we weave a fabric of hope, stitch by stitch, proving that even amidst hardship, a united nation rises strong.

This is our legacy, not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Ayhan Çetin is director of Turquoise Harmony Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering peace, understanding, and tolerance among diverse cultures and faiths. He is also one of the National Social Cohesion Advocates appointed by the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture