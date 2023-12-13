Barks and festive season treats for children in gun-riddled community

Police and a K9 surprise young kids at crèche in Bloemendal.

As the Festive Season approaches, police will be hitting the streets and serving justice in their fight against crime. But Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata has been dishing out joy to young children in her area.

Ncata and her fellow officers recently visited a children’s crèche in Bloemendal,bringing festive hampers, teddy bears, non-perishables, cakes and their K9 companion, Misty.

The crèche is run by Ammarentia Nel and takes care of children between one and five years old. Nel’s husband, official Sergeant Mario Nel, was gunned down at the Motherwell Magistrates Court in May.

“As the nation observes the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against Women and Children, we chose this opportune moment to underscore our commitment to caring for the vulnerable,” Ncata explained.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Couple defies odds by getting married in hospital

Bringing cheer

Nel’s crèche is located in an area where children are exposed to gun violence daily and holds a special place in the hearts of the officers.

“We want them to know that we are here for them, not just today, but every day. The children in this area are exposed to gun violence daily, and many innocent ones are caught in the crossfire. We are here to enjoy some time with them and also to assure Nel that the SAPS keeps its promise of ensuring the well-being of the families of our men and women in blue who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities,” Ncata added.

READ ALSO: SAPS march in support of 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence