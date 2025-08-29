Tshidi Madia’s death: A great loss to media industry

Unlike her peers who boasted about their achievements, Madia regarded herself as ordinary and was humble and open to speaking to anyone.

The death of renowned Eyewitness News political editor Tshidi Madia is not only a loss to her family, employer and colleagues, but to the entire media industry, which has lost a talented journalist and broadcaster.

According to her family, the journalist died in hospital on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Madia, 42, was passionate about her job. After being promoted from senior political reporter to political editor, she chose not to stay in the office managing from a comfortable position.

She preferred to be out in the field, like other journalists.

I was surprised when she attended the ANC’s national policy and elective conferences in 2022 shortly after her promotion.

She said to me: “I don’t feel comfortable sitting in the office; I need to be where the news is happening. It’s in my blood.” Nobody could miss Madia at media briefings or events because of her presence and distinct voice.

She was curious and lively, yet respectful and well-mannered. Always the first to ask questions, her inquiries were consistently well-informed.

Madia showed her journalistic mettle when she confronted US President Donald Trump and the US media in Washington about the allegations that there was a genocide in South Africa.

She boldly told them it was all lies. Madia never fell into the trap of thinking she had arrived in the journalism world.

Unlike her peers who boasted about their achievements, Madia regarded herself as ordinary and was humble and open to speaking to anyone.

Her analyses of political issues were precise and clear and every word she uttered revealed her deep understanding of the topic at hand.

Wherever Madia worked, she shone brightly. Whether at News24 or EWN, she made a significant impact with her dedication and energy.

Her work earned her respect and recognition in both the industry and political circles, elevating her to the status of a celebrity journalist.

Madia stood out as one of the strong female journalists, alongside seasoned professionals such as recently retired SABC foreign editor Sophie Mokoena, former 702 anchor Redi Tlhabi and veteran newspaper editor Ferial Haffajee.

