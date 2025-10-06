Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Why the Boks needed a touch of luck

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

6 October 2025

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Our sparkling backline was muted.

Why the Boks needed a touch of luck

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel and flyhalf Handré Pollard celebrate the win in the second Test against the Wallabies. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

If we set aside our nationalist braying about being champions in another rugby tournament, we would have to acknowledge that it was an inanimate object – the Springboks ‘ or Boks’ right goal post – which changed the outcome of Saturday’s Rugby Championship match.

Argentina were down 20-29 with just minutes remaining when Santiago Carreras’ penalty hit the upright and bounced back into play.

Had it gone over, Los Pumas would have had 23 points, and that last-minute try and conversion of theirs would have seen them run out 30-29 winners.

ALSO READ: ‘This was a close Rugby Championship,’ says Bok captain Siya Kolisi

South African rugby fans have almost forgotten about those nail-biting close finishes which brought us the last Rugby World Cup… and last week’s rampant win over Argentina would have raised expectations of another walloping coming.

What we got, instead, was a reality check from a match which could so easily have gone the way of the South Americans.

Our sparkling backline was muted, which is why it was good to see the hammer power of the pack was undiminished in the tryline battles.

We’re still deserving winners of the Rugby Championship, though. Rassie Erasmus and his men will continue to keep us spellbound… but it’s nice to have a touch of luck now and again.

ALSO READ: Springboks retain Rugby Championship with win over Los Pumas: Three takeaways

Read more on these topics

argentina rugby team Rugby Team Siya Kolisi Springboks (Bokke/Boks) The Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa GSF Flotilla detainees in ‘high spirits’ despite Israeli abduction
News US blacklisted Russian cargo plane had ‘permission’ to land in SA
Politics Bosa, GOOD and Rise Mzanzi merge to form Unite for Change
Politics Got a spare chair? ANC’s headache grows as ‘R140k of equipment seized’ from Luthuli House
South Africa Mandela’s wife blasts Israel for interception of Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp