OR Tambo ‘ready to welcome’ 80% of G20 delegates

OR Tambo International is set to receive 80% of G20 delegates, showcasing South Africa’s modern facilities and a new smart visitors centre.

OR Tambo International Airport is ready for the G20 summit visitors and was fully booked, Jabulani Khambule, Airports Company South Africa regional general manager, said at the launch of the airport’s smart visitors information centre (VIC).

A total of 80% of the G20 delegates would be coming through OR Tambo airport, Khambule said.

“All the arrangements have been made, we are ready to welcome the guests.”

The VIC was placed at OR Tambo because it is far more than just an airport; it is a gateway for millions, he said.

South Africa will welcome 42 heads of state for the G20 this weekend, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille said.

“Never mind those who are throwing their toys out of the cot. We won’t miss you,” she said.

The build-up to this weekend started at the beginning of the year, with more than 135 business events, ministerial meetings and working group meetings taking place all over the country in all nine provinces, De Lille said.

“Already the sector is benefiting from that income; the whole value chain of tourism is benefiting from the G20 and continues to benefit.”

De Lille described OR Tambo as Africa’s busiest airport; as an international gateway to the country and continent.

South Africa’s busiest airport

It was fitting that they launched the VIC at the OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the G20 summit and holiday season, De Lille said.

“It’s modern, digital and globally competitive, and it’s a one-stop shop that showcases our whole country, all nine provinces.”

The VIC was accessible to all visitors, international and local.

“Local is lekker. We must always think about our own people first.”

De Lille said she didn’t want to hear the excuse of 2019 again.

“We are past the 2019 Covid pandemic.

Tourism sector growing again

“Sometimes when we talk about the pandemic, it almost sounds like we feel so sorry for ourselves, but we should be proud because we have rebuilt.

“The whole sector is growing now, it’s no longer recovering.” South Africa welcomed 846 367 visitors in September this year, De Lille said.

“It’s an increase of over 26% compared to last year.

“In August, we also saw an increase in international arrivals with growth of almost 30%.

“From January to September, we have welcomed 7.6 million visitors. That is 1.1 million visitors more than the same period last year,” she said.

South African Tourism general manager Bronwen Auret said the launch of the smart VIC was more than just a structure, but rather a celebration of a collaboration between innovation and shared commitment to share information.

Partnership, progress and people

“The smart VIC represents the essence of what SA stands for: partnership, progress and people.

“It’s a working example of what is possible when institutions join forces behind a single vision,” she said.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO, said it was a momentous occasion to launch a world-class VIC to help tourists arriving in the country for the G20 and beyond.

“When people arrive here, they can interact with our systems and find things they may not have heard of.

“Information at the right place and at the right time is what’s needed across the country. When you talk about connecting communities and connecting small businesses to the traveller, this is where it’s supposed to be.

“That information needs to be centralised and be available to all travellers because it will help you promote transformation as well,” Tshivhengwa said.