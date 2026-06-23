WATCH: Ostriches in ambulance spark laughter at Madlanga Commission

The commission experienced a lighter moment about ostriches being transported in an ambulance.

While the Madlanga Commission is probing serious allegations of corruption, criminal networks, and abuse of state resources in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system, the hearing experienced a lighter moment on Monday.

The unusual moment unfolded when evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson appeared to struggle to contain his reaction to testimony involving the alleged transport of ostriches in an ambulance.

Chaskalson had been focused on WhatsApp messages exchanged between Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk and suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi, which revealed a pattern of questionable favours.

Ostriches

Mkhwanazi allegedly used a dodgy memorandum of understanding to secure blue lights for van Wyk, which were later fitted to his new bakkie.

However, Chaskalson was amused by a photograph sent by Mkhwanazi to van Wyk, showing wild animals being transported in an ambulance.

“In the chat, Mkhwanazi sent a series of photographs about a competitor to Medicare24 that appears to be transporting live ostriches in an ambulance.”

Chaskalson could not contain himself and broke out in mild laughter, and later apologised.

Evidence leader Mathew Chaskalson breaks down in laughter when mentioning ostriches being transported in an ambulance 🤣 #MadlangaCommission #MathewChaskalson #Ostriches pic.twitter.com/SDgfZ2dJFF – 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 22, 2026

Cat Matlala

The Madlanga commission was on Monday presented with fresh claims linking tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to alleged drug-related activities, while van Wyk was unable to testify due to his hospitalisation.

Van Wyk, the CEO of Medicare24, had been scheduled to appear before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria to respond to allegations against him.

Panic attacks

His legal representative, Sandy du Plessis, requested a postponement after informing the inquiry that he had been admitted for psychiatric care.

Van Wyk has been experiencing panic attacks, according to Du Plessis.

Although Chaskalson did not oppose the delay, he warned that the commission’s timeframe, in light of the 29 August deadline, could be affected.

Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga approved the postponement, allowing proceedings to continue in Van Wyk’s absence and providing an opportunity for him to respond later.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa