Over 1 400 children in Gauteng suffered from severe acute malnutrition in 2024–25

The Gauteng province is battling a child hunger crisis as severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases rise, with the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) intensifying interventions to protect children’s growth.

The department reported 1 467 cases of SAM in the 2024-25 financial year. Of these, 1 367 were rehabilitated at Gauteng hospitals.

GDoH spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni recorded the highest number of incidents.

“Alarmingly, many cases are only identified when children are already in severe distress, often presenting with complications such as hypoglycaemia, hypothermia, and sepsis,” Modiba said.

The department warned that SAM poses a serious public health threat. It causes extreme weight loss, muscle wasting, weakened immunity, and developmental delays.

Affected children are also more vulnerable to diseases, including tuberculosis and diarrhoea.

Malnutrition can lead to severe long-term consequences, including stunted growth and impaired cognitive development. It also increases the risk of chronic diseases in adulthood if treatment is not received.

“While malnutrition is preventable, early intervention is critical for saving lives. We urge parents, caregivers, and communities to make use of health facilities for early screening and treatment,” said Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Early signs of SAM

“Recognising early signs of SAM, such as extreme thinness, loss of appetite, swelling in the feet or hands and developmental delays, is essential.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko urged parents and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest clinic if they suspect a child may be malnourished.

The MEC stressed that the department has strengthened early detection. It has also improved intervention programmes.

“Community health workers are actively conducting home visits and screening children at Early Childhood Development Centres using mid-upper arm circumference measurements. These efforts aim to identify children at risk before they reach a critical stage,” she said.

The department also runs nutrition education initiatives for families. These highlight the importance of healthy eating habits.

Parents are informed about the advantages of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months. They are also encouraged to continue breastfeeding while adding complementary food until two years and beyond.

Interventions

“Providing the children with balanced diets that include a variety of foods containing essential nutrients for growth and development is emphasised through education to mothers and caregivers,” Modiba said.

At the clinic level, health professionals offer comprehensive support. This includes deworming, vitamin A and micronutrient supplementation, nutrition education, and breastfeeding assistance. They also use the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses Strategy to manage childhood illnesses.

Clinics also provide therapeutic food supplements, such as Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF).

Modiba added that timely hospital referrals ensure children with complications receive treatment. The treatment follows the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 10-step guidelines for managing SAM.

According to the WHO, in 2022, 149 million children under five were estimated to be stunted (too short for their age). Another 45 million were estimated to be wasted (too thin for their height) due to malnutrition.

“Nearly half of deaths among children under five years of age are linked to undernutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries,” WHO said.

Poverty amplifies risks — WHO

The WHO warned that every country in the world faces one or more forms of malnutrition. Poverty amplifies the risk and worsens the adverse effects.

“People who are poor are more likely to be affected by different forms of malnutrition. Also, malnutrition increases health care costs, reduces productivity, and slows economic growth, which can perpetuate a cycle of poverty and ill-health,” WHO said.

The GDoH has noted that socioeconomic factors significantly contribute to the rising number of malnutrition cases. These include food insecurity and poor feeding practices.

“Many households struggle to provide adequate, nutritious meals, leading to unhealthy eating habits that replace essential nutrition,” Modiba said.

The department is collaborating with the Department of Social Development. It refers children to social grants and food parcels.

The GDoH emphasised that combating malnutrition demands a collective effort.

“Families and communities must actively engage in promoting proper feeding practices to protect children from the devastating effects of malnutrition,” Modiba concluded.