Phalatse calls recommendations to investigate her ‘a witch-hunt’

Lunga Mzangwe

Former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has called the recommendations to investigate her a witch-hunt and a corrupt move by a coalition led by the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

On Wednesday, council speaker Colleen Makhubele recommended Phalatse be investigated for improper conduct after she allegedly concealed a report which cleared former acting city manager Floyd Brink of any wrongdoing.

In April last year, Brink was placed on special leave amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct relating to the R320 million deal for procurement of CCTV equipment.

However, Phalatse allegedly concealed the second report from the council, which disqualified Brink from being hired permanently as a city manager. Phalatse said the allegations were false.

“I will be taking this up. I do not want to speak to the media at this moment because I am still speaking to lawyers. What they want to do is very corrupt and we are going to expose it. Watch this space,” she said.

ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said evidence was given to the speaker that Phalatse did not bring the report to MMCs.