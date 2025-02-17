24 hours in pictures, 17 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the Kosovo Police Special Operations unit parade during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of Kosovo’s declaration of independence in Pristina, on February 17, 2025. The independent and sovereign state Republic of Kosovo was proclaimed on February 17, 2008. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

More than 500 students marched to the Bremner building at University of Cape Town (UCT) on February 17, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the protest emanates from issues regarding fee debt and student housing, including transit and vacation accommodation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Zoe Saldana poses in the press room after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for ‘Emilia Perez’ during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows the brigade servicemen firing an MRLS BM-21 ‘Grad’ towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 16 February 2025 (made available 17 February 2025). Picture: EPA-EFE/24th Mechanized Brigade People take part in a “Protect The Right To Protest” demonstration at Town Hall Square on February 17, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. The protest event comes amid concerns over proposed laws by the New South Wales government that could restrict protests near places of worship and increase penalties for certain forms of protest activity, which activists view as an infringement on democratic rights. (Photo by Getty Images) A woman is reflected on the outer wall of a building as she poses for a picture in Beijing on Febuary 17, 2025. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) The giant Pantegana explodes with confetti at the head of the procession of boats on the Grand Canal, marking the opening of the Venetian Carnival dedicated to the ‘Time of Casanova’ in Venice, Italy, 16 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is shown a CT (Computed Tomography) Scanner during a visit to North Bristol Community Diagnostic Centre, an Asda Patchway Super Centre on February 17, 2025 in Bristol, England. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government Monday celebrated meeting one of its “milestones” by adding two million extra public healthcare appointments less than a year after being elected. (Photo by Darren Staples – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Indonesian Navy personnel perform during the 5th Multilateral Naval Exercise KOMODO (MNEK) in Bali, Indonesia, 16 February 2025. MNEK is a biennial non-combat exercise organized by the Indonesian Navy to enhance cooperation and interoperability in humanitarian operations, disaster management, and maritime security. Thirty-eight countries participate in the 5th MNEK, held from 15 to 22 February 2025 in Bali. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters stand near a large sign marking 500 days in Hamas captivity and the 73 hostages still in captivity, during a demonstration marking 500 days of their relatives being in Hamas captivity and calling for the completion of the hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 February 2025. According to the Israeli Military, around 73 people are still held hostage in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters hold portraits of hostages during a protest aimed at blocking a main road to mark the hostages’ 500 days in Hamas captivity and to call for the completion of the hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 February 2025. According to the Israeli Military, around 73 people are still held hostage in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN An official of a flower nursery waters flowers that will be transplanted to flower gardens or parks in the spring; in Anyang, South Korea, 17 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Congolese traffic police officers affiliated to the M23 fighters direct traffic on the roads around the Birere Market in Goma on February 17, 2025. Columns of M23 fighters allied with Rwandan troops on February 16, 2025 entered the centre of another key city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as the African Union highlighted growing fears that the strife-torn country could break up. Scores of people have fled since the fighters reached outlying districts of Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, on February 14, 2025. It was barely defended by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC). The fall of the city of one million people gives the M23 total control of Lake Kivu, following its capture of Goma, capital of neighbouring North Kivu province, at the end of January 2025. (Photo by Michel LUNANGA / AFP) Afro-Colombians perform during the “Adoraciones al Nino Dios” celebrations in Quinamayo, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, on February 15, 2025. The “Adoraciones al Nino Dios” are traditional Christmas celebrations of the Afro-Colombian communities that have been held in February for about 145 years. Slave owners did not allow them to celebrate in December due to their obligations. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) A man performs during an art exhibition called “Fire Show” within the Chinese Lantern Festival in Santiago on February 15, 2025. “The Tianfu” Festival is a Chinese lantern festival held in Chile. It showcases large-scale illuminated structures, traditional Chinese performances, cultural exhibitions, interactive activities, and a variety of Chinese cuisine. The event celebrates Chinese heritage and attracts visitors of all ages. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) Handler Hetty Hutchinson walks with Champion Simmental Bull Prince Charming from Hemingford at Stirling Bull sale where he was sold for 56,000 guineas on February 17, 2025 in Stirling, Scotland. A prestigious showcase of more than 700 pedigree bulls and heifers from leading UK herds are on show at the Stirling Agricultural Centre, with some fetching a five-figure mark, as they attract top breeders in the industry. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Participants wearing colorful costumes take part in the parade of the 152nd annual Carnival of Nice, in Nice, France, 15 February 2025. The annual Carnival of Nice runs from 12 February to 02 March 2025, and the main theme will be ‘King of the Ocean’. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER Locals fish on the Black Sea from a pier in Sukhumi, self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia,16 February 2025. Dmitry Marshan announced that the second round of presidential elections will preliminarily take place on 01 March 2025. Five candidates are running in the early presidential election in Abkhazia, held on 15 February 2025, which was called after the resignation of the previous president, Aslan Bzhania, in November 2024 amid domestic political strife. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 13 February 2025