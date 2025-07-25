Police say Malema ‘in a better position’ to shed light on Masemola’s arrest warrant [VIDEO]

Malema alleged Masemola would be arrested for conspiring with Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said it is not aware of any warrant of arrest for National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema, during a briefing on Thursday, alleged that Masemola would be arrested for conspiring with Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, who was recently arrested for corruption and fraud.

Malema claims

“There is a warrant of arrest against Masemola. I don’t know why he’s not being picked up. It means someone, somewhere, is playing politics, and somehow they want to undermine, once more, the independence of our justice system. Masamola is being arrested for what he did with Khumalo in the crime intelligence.”

Malema claims Masemola was supposed to be arrested the week following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, of political interference in police operations.

“So I thought Mkhwanazi’s press conference was a pre-emptive strategy, and perhaps the arrest of Masemola is delayed by that or will be seen as if we are fighting back or anything of that sort. So it’s a matter we’re paying very close attention to, because we cannot allow any more people to abuse their positions.

“Once a warrant of arrest is issued, it means there is some sort of evidence or wrongdoing, which must be tested in court. So, we will have to make sure that this is followed through,” Malema said.

No arrest warrant

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Matha said they were not aware of any warrant for Masemola.

“Kindly redirect your questions to Mr Malema. He may be in a better position to respond with more information,” she said.

Last month, The Citizen reported that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was also not in the process of arresting or obtaining an arrest warrant for Masemola.

Looting

Reports had claimed Masemola would be handcuffed for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.

If Masemola was arrested, he would join Dumisani Khumalo, the head of the Crime Intelligence division within the South African Police Service (Saps), and seven others as the probe into the alleged looting of the Crime Intelligence secret service account continues.

The Crime Intelligence secret service account, also known as a slush fund, is allocated more than R600 million annually, which is used to pay police informants nationwide in exchange for information about criminal syndicates and their activities.

