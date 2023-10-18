‘Society is sick and tired of rampant crime’ – Judge throws book at killers

After asking for a lift from Osama Elbitawu and Shaker Samieer, Lindani Hlongwa and his co-accused stuffed them into the boot of a car for hours before shooting them and leaving them for dead in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal. Elbitawu was shot in the head and died instantly, while Samieer survived a stabbing in the back and a gunshot to his stomach. The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday imposed multiple sentences on Hlongwa, 42, Fanele Dlomo, 23 and 41-year-old Mlungisi Baxter. ALSO READ: You are more likely to be a victim of crime between Thursday and Monday morning Delivering the sentencing, Judge…

After asking for a lift from Osama Elbitawu and Shaker Samieer, Lindani Hlongwa and his co-accused stuffed them into the boot of a car for hours before shooting them and leaving them for dead in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Elbitawu was shot in the head and died instantly, while Samieer survived a stabbing in the back and a gunshot to his stomach.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday imposed multiple sentences on Hlongwa, 42, Fanele Dlomo, 23 and 41-year-old Mlungisi Baxter.

Delivering the sentencing, Judge J Mossop described the horror of being locked into a car boot for a long period.

“It would have been hot in the boot because of the men’s body heat and because of their exhaled breath and no fresh air for them to breathe in. The deceased would undoubtedly have been terrified.

“He did not know how the nightmare that he was experiencing would end. He may have believed that these were his final moments on this earth. If he did, he, unfortunately, was correct.

“For he was taken from the vehicle and executed by you, by being shot in the head and he died as a consequence.”

Massop added that Samieer’s ordeal would have been no less terrifying.

“He was taken from the boot and stabbed in the back and then shot in the stomach. It is a wonder that he is still alive, for the intent of the three of you was to make sure that he died so that there would be no one to identify you.”

Kidnapping and murder

The three stood trial for kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They all pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They stopped Elbitawu and Samieer one evening in July last year asking for a ride.

But the events of that day turned deadly for Elbitawu, the driver, and his passenger.

In his affidavit, Samieer said the three produced a firearm while Elbitawu was talking to them. They then ordered Samieer and Elbitawu out of the vehicle and bundled them into the vehicle’s boot.

The accused drove to an unknown area hours before ordering them out of the boot. Elbitawu was shot in the head and died instantly.

After a second shot rang out and hit him in the stomach, Samieer said he stood up and tried to fight the gunman. He was stabbed during the struggle but managed to grab the gun and shoot one of the three attackers.

He then ran off into the forest and was found by a passerby who took him to Greytown police station.

‘Lawlessness’

Massop decried South Africa’s high crime rate, saying most criminals manage to get away and avoid arrest.

“I would be failing in my duty if I did not acknowledge that society is sick and tired of the rampant crime in our country.

“There is a general lawlessness afoot in the country. Human life is no longer viewed as being sacrosanct. Human life is routinely taken by those who seek to avoid the consequences of their unlawful conduct.

“When wrongdoers are actually apprehended, the community needs the reassurance of appropriate sentences being imposed upon them.”

Hlongwa was handed a life sentence for murder, 15 years for robbery, 15 years for the attempted murder of Samieer and four years for kidnapping.

Dlomo and Baxter both received life sentences for murder, 12 years each for attempted murder, 15 years for robbery and three years for kidnapping.

All their sentences will run concurrently.

