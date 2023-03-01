‘Many layers of complexity, sensitivities:’ Presidency says Ramaphosa cannot rush to reshuffle Cabinet

Molefe Seeletsa

South Africa will find out about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s changes to his Cabinet “in a matter of days”, says the Presidency.

Ramaphosa’s much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle has been delayed due to negotiations within the African National Congress (ANC) and the governing party’s alliance partners.

The president reportedly met Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) last week, to discuss the reshuffle, among other things.

‘Sense of urgency’

On Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa was aware that the reshuffle was urgent since there were vacancies in his Cabinet.

“There are vacancies in Cabinet and we also now have a vacancy in the role of the deputy president, so there is a sense of urgency that the president fills those vacancies as soon as possible.

“In a matter of days that announcement will be made,” he said during a media briefing.

WATCH: ‘ANC delaying ‘Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle’ – analyst

Magwenya said the president had to apply his mind on the reshuffle hence why he was taking his time.

“The appointment of Cabinet members and the management of Cabinet is not something you can conduct in haste or something you can do in a rush.

“It’s something that has to be carefully considered because you have to look at the stability of government and programmes that are already underway.”

Watch the press conference below:

He explained that there were many “layers of complexity and sensitivities” to the decision that have to be looked at.

“I am not sure that he will agree that it has taken long because the work of government has continued, whether it is the energy crisis or other areas of government.”

Magwenya added that the new minister of electricity will also be appointed.

“The length of time it has taken for him to apply his mind and consult if he needs to and ultimately make his decision has had no direct bearing on the work of government. But that is not to say that it is not important, it is important in terms of accelerating various aspects of the work of government,” he continued.

Mabuza resigns

Earlier in the day, the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa had accepted Mabuza’s resignation.

Mabuza tendered his letter of resignation as a Member of Parliament (MP) to National Assembly Speaker, Novisiwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday evening.

The move comes weeks after Mabuza asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties as the deputy president.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to replace Mabuza.

Mashatile was sworn in as an MP at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last month.

The ANC’s second-in-commander was elected at the governing party’s 55th national elective conference in December, following Mabuza’s decision to decline his nomination for the position.

NOW READ: What you need to know about Paul Mashatile