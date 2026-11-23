Mearns, 76, leaves "the pride and joy of his life" - six granddaughters scattered in England and Australia.

He had a pig as a pet and his horse knew the way home from the pub… but there was so much more to Dave Mearns, a The Citizen old-timer who died late last week.

“Ah, the pig… a Landrace, famously called Porksco,” said his eldest son, 46-year-old Steven.

“But I will always remember my dad by his favourite saying: Don’t pay the ransom – I’m here.”

And Mearns truly was always there: every day at his desk, fixing other people’s words, first as sub-editor, then as a revise sub until he retired in June 2020, after decades at The Citizen.

Mearns was more than just a good journo: as a British citizen he played amateur football for Crystal Palace in the ’70s and was forever a die-hard fan.

“He was over the moon when Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final in 2025,” said Steven.

He also started a public relations company in the ’80s – a feat he repeated when he landed in South Africa.

“PR was his good game – but the call of journalism was strong,” said Steven.

“He inspired and forever drove me to excellence in the written word. A razor-sharp, often hysterically dark wit was his signature. My Dad was there when I needed him.”

Younger son Anthony, 44, remembers him as “the kindest and most selfless man, always there with unwavering love”.

“Our biggest supporter, endlessly proud of us all, a man of few words but so many when it mattered, and with a wicked sense of humour that we will miss dearly.”

Trevor Stevens, editor of The Citizen, said: “News of Dave’s death hits hard. Dave was an absolute gentleman… a whizz with words and extremely knowledgeable and helpful.

“Dave was so supportive when I became Saturday Citizen editor, despite his years more experience at newspapers than me. He was a hard worker and our go-to-guy on a Friday night.

“We spent many an hour after deadline, discussing football, cricket and life while waiting for the final all clear before midnight. He loved Crystal Palace and must have loved their recent trophy run,” Stevens said.

“Dave will be missed. Rest in peace.”

Mearns, 76, also leaves “the pride and joy of his life” – six granddaughters scattered in England and Australia.