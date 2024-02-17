Zuma out, Dube in: Sanco appoints new KZN chair

Sanco has expelled Jacob Zuma as its KZN chairperson after the former president's failure to attend the organisation's last three meetings.

Following the expulsion of Jacob Zuma, former deputy chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal, Lawrence Dube, has been appointed as the organisation’s new acting provincial chair with immediate effect.

Zuma was re-elected as the organisation’s chairperson in November last year.

ALSO READ: If ex-ANC members bring corruption into MK party, they will be fired – Zuma

Why did Sanco expel Jacob Zuma?

Sanco stated that the reason for the expulsion was due to the fact that Zuma had not attended the last three Sanco office bearer meetings since his appointment and had not sent apologies to state why he was not attending.

Sanco said that as a result of this misconduct, it is believed that Zuma has absconded.

After much deliberation, Sanco publicly confirmed its decision to remove him from the post.

The decision was announced by Sanco’s provincial secretary Sizwe Cele on Friday, 16 February 2024.

BREAKING NEWS: SANCO in KwaZulu-Natal has officially expelled former President Jacob Zuma as its provincial chairperson. Lawrence Dube, the deputy of Zuma will now hold the fort and keep the fires burning. The decision to expel Zuma was announced by Sizwe Cele (pictured), the… pic.twitter.com/9kPP3AEhnZ February 16, 2024

Zuma, MK party and ANC

Zuma has been busy campaigning for the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng lately.

Sanco has over the years cemented itself as a strictly ANC-aligned organisation. It has previously explained that Zuma was still an ANC member when he was elected as its provincial chairperson for KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was suspended from the ANC in late January, six weeks after he announced the establishment of the MK party.

ALSO READ: ‘He gets R3 million every year, what does he want?’ – Cele slams Zuma

In an interview with SAfm on Tuesday, 9 January, Sanco president Richard Mkhongo explained that since the organisation was an alliance partner of the ANC, it was expected to campaign for the party in the 2024 provincial and national elections.

Having a non-ANC member chair did not sit well with the party.

Sanco however could not expel Zuma from his position for not being an ANC member anymore, as the Sanco constitution allows persons from all political affiliations to join.

Since Zuma’s expulsion, Cele has since told the media that a stipulation has been issued to fellow members, allowing a grace period of seven days within which they are expected to sever affiliations with political entities not aligned with the ANC.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa